Decommissioning of COVID-19 isolation Center draws questions

ISOLATION CENTER – The recent decommissioning of the COVID-19 Isolation Center has drawn questions, particularly with the recent increase of positive cases in GB. (PHOTO: TFN FILE)

There are concerns of whether the recent decommissioning of the COVID-19 isolation center (Cancer Society Building, West Mall Drive), was another premature decision by the government, particularly after Grand Bahama recorded six cases rather quickly last week, after over 50 consecutive days without a positive test.

The island’s last positive COVID-19 case was reported back in May.

The isolation center was maned by health officials headed by Chairman of the GB COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Frank Bartlett.

The center is now being utilized by the Rand Memorial Hospital – which is still undergoing repairs and renovations following Hurricane Dorian last year.

Several RMH wards are in operation at the center, where patients are being housed and the situation begs the question, as to where COVID-19 patients will be treated if the need arises.