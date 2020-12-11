December 31, 2020 Deadline for CERSA registration and reporting

STEPHEN COAKLEY WELLS, Director, Regulatory and International Affairs, Ministry of Finance

The Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) is urging the Grand Bahama business community to review with urgency the Commercial Entities (Substance Requirement) Act for the registration and reporting requirements as the failure to do so by the deadline on December 31, 2020, may result in fines up to $300,000. GB Chamber Executive Board was updated on the scope and requirements for registration, along with the risk of hefty fines, in a conference call with Stephen Coakley Wells, Director, Regulatory and International Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

The GBCC noted that concerns were expressed about the confusion about who needed to register and report and the general level of awareness in the community for the fast-approaching deadline, particularly given the past 15 months, post-Dorian and throughout COVID, with countless updates, emergency orders, various pieces of legislation to follow on top of a very difficult economic recovery on the island.

Coakley Wells confirmed that all entities incorporated per section 2 B) of the Commercial Entities (Substance Requirements) (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which includes all entities incorporated, registered or continued under the Companies’ Act, the IBC Act, Partnership Act, and regulated entities, were required to register and report under CESRA by December 31, 2020, or face significant penalties.

He made special note that entities should not be concerned that the process was difficult or onerous. To register, entities should visit www.substancereporting.revenue.gov.bs – for entities with a VAT portal login, the login and password would be the same. For entities without a TIN, a profile would need to be created.

A short registration process will take place with basic details such as name, identification # (Certificate of Incorporation number), and address among other general questions. Once the registration is submitted and verified, the next step is reporting, which is determined by the nature of the entity’s activities and vast majority of entities in Grand Bahama would fall in the non-included entities.

The Ministry of Finance has issued guidelines for CESRA registration subsequently The Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce will host a CERSA webinar with special guest Stephen Coakley Wells on December 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom. Register via return email for passcode.