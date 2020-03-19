Davis: ‘We are all in this together’

PLP OPPOSITION Leader Philip “Brave” Davis

“We, as a nation, are all in this COVID-19 pandemic together,” said Leader of the Official Opposition, Phillip Davis.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader in a monthly meeting Tuesday (March 17) in the capital, assured Bahamians that the party stand united during this challenging time.

“My fellow Bahamians, we are all in this together. This is not every man for himself; we cannot ask only how to keep ourselves and our families safe. We are called to harness our compassion and service to protect our neighbours and our communities with a special obligation to lift up the most vulnerable amongst us. Every organization, every church, every club, everyone in The Bahamas must ask the same question, ‘What can we do to help?’

“Over the weekend I announced the establishment of the PLP COVID-19 Task Force. The task force’s mandate is to harness the expertise that exists within our party for the benefit of the government and the Bahamian people. The Task Force is already hard at work and we are pleased to be able to respond so quickly to the Prime Minister’s invitation, to bring our ideas, suggestions and resources to the effort to combat the outbreak of COVID-19 in our country.

“We fully appreciate the challenges and strain that this will place on those in the frontline, including our healthcare workers and emergency responders. We also appreciate that as a small country, our resources can easily be stretched.

“Today, we offer the following suggested focus for national priorities. We believe that the government must provide clear and candid updates to Bahamians on a daily basis with an opportunity for the media to ask top officials questions. Having reliable information that people can trust is critical to combatting rumours fake news and speculation.

“As this emergency progresses, advice from experts will evolve, as well as Bahamians must have a pace to turn for accurate science-based news and recommendations. There must be specific response guidelines for workplaces, schools and public spaces. They must be tailored for each island.

“This is first and foremost a health crisis. The experience of other nations tells us that we must move quickly to transform our hospitals and clinics, to operate in order to safely and efficiently accommodate a surge in patients. We must have a place for access to ventilators and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, with special consideration for those in the Family Islands who currently have few or none where they live. We must take the health and safety of the doctors, nurses and technicians on the frontlines as a priority, as they will do the work of healing,” said Davis.

The evident impact that the virus will have on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has already begun to be felt noted Davis.

“The impact of the virus on our tourism industry has already started to cascade through the economy. People are being laid off or being required taking unpaid leave. Small businesses, especially, are likely to come under severe pressure. Household savings are already low or non-existent for many Bahamians individuals are almost immediately likely to face strains in their personal finances.

“Several issues will need to be urgently considered. The National Insurance Board must provide temporary unemployment assistance. Assistance to Small and Medium sized enterprises and hotels that will be immediately affected and forced to reduce working hours, and, in some cases lay off staff. The Central Bank must strongly consider easing and lowering the cost of capital. Arrangements must be made with financial institutions to temporarily halt foreclosures and demonstrate patience with customers regarding payments. Measures must be taken to ensure that consumers are not being taken advantage of by price gouging,” recommended Davis.

He added that regular communications are also needed from the business community particularly those directly related to shipping (logistics) and communication and energy.

“We support the government’s order for the immediate closure of schools. Research has shown that closing schools can be critical to slowing the spread of a virus. At the same time, such an action causes an immediate impact on families and the economy. We must provide support to parents who cannot work because they must now supervise small children, and we should take extra steps to protect children who are left unsupervised.

“Also, as a mater of urgency, the school closure means that those students who rely on the school lunch program may be in extremely difficult situations. We must ensure that children who rely on these programs are being fed and the school lunch vendors who relay on income for their services, be supported as well.

“My fellow Bahamians, a time of crisis can bring out the best in us. The only path forward is more compassion more love, more determination. We take the next steps together, not just as a country but as a family. There is not us versus them; there is only us. Those among us who become infected deserve dignity and compassion along with the best medical care. We may not be able to hug and comfort each other in the ways that we are used to but we can still show our care and concern,” said Davis. During his National Address on Sunday, March 15, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis acknowledged that he has been in communication with Davis and will continue to do so amid the pandemic.

“Our response as a country, as a people, must be unified. I have already consulted with the Leader of the Opposition on this crisis. I pledge to keep the Leader of the Opposition informed of the government’s response, and, I hope that if he has ideas he would share them with me so they can be presented in our policy discussions.

This is not a time for partisanship. We must work to save lives. We must work to keep people healthy. We must work to preserve our economy. Bahamians do not want to see their leaders attacking each other in a crisis.

“It is my hope that the Leader of the Opposition and his party will work with us in a spirit of cooperation to keep The Bahamas strong during these times. If we all try to fix the gaps, if we all try to come up with strategies to limit community spread, if we all focus on the health of our people, we will do better during this crisis,” stated Minnis.