Davis: PLP welcomes Sands’ resignation

In photo at left is former Minister of Health, Dr. Duane Sands and at right is Leader of the Opposition, Phillip Davis.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader, Phillip Davis said his party welcomed the resignation of former Minister of Health, Dr. Duane Sands.

Sands’ resignation came following news that he had broken protocol to allow passengers to disembark a flight from Florida, along with, reportedly, 2,500 COVID-19 test swabs on board.

Referring to Sands’ actions as an unfair application of the Emergency Orders, Davis during a press conference Tuesday (May 5) stated: “The Progressive Liberal Party welcomes the resignation of the now former Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands and the acceptance of that resignation by the prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis. It was long overdue and should be a lesson to this government, that, notwithstanding their super parliamentary majority, no one is above the law.

“For weeks, (in my view) the prime minister was deaf to the cries of hundreds of Bahamians who have been trapped abroad, out of money, with nowhere to live. The prime minister insisted, that the borders remained absolutely shut, with no exceptions.

“There are still many questions to answer. We believe that there are other minsters who have to explain and account for what happened in this matter.”

According to Daivs: “The persons who entered had to get the permission of the Civil Aviation Authority, the Immigration Department and the Customs Department. This means that the Ministers of Aviation, Immigration and Finance have explanations to give to the country for their conduct or the conduct of their departments.

“The Attorney General must say whether or not the criminal law was broken in these circumstances and what is to ensue if the laws were broken.

“We understand that this is not the first occasion on which certain persons have been allowed to fly in on their private aircraft, while once again, ordinary Bahamians are left stranded abroad.”

The Opposition Leader also questioned, “whether the export laws of another country were violated by bringing the COVID test kit into The Bahamas?”

According to Davis the recent actions have only deepened the trust deficit, “between this corrupt FNM government and our people.”

Questioned by reporters what he would say to persons who believe that the resignation by the former Minister of Health was not in the best interest of the country at the time, Davis responded: “What I would say to them is, to follow what has been happening.'

“This is a situation where both the prime minister and the attorney general, (Sen. Carl Bethel) have all acknowledged that the measures put in place have been breached. There has to be consequences for one’s actions.

“The role he played may be in a different setting, but for him to have continued in the post of Minister of Health would not be the right message to be sending to the country as a whole.

“And so, we have to balance what we think about his worth … the balance of what I call the overall common good, which relates to good governance. And, I think, good governance trumps the belief of what he could have done for the country.”

He suggested that others, once a thorough explanation to the entire issue at hand is revealed, should also be held accountable for allowing the breach in the Emergency (COVID-19) Orders sanctioned by the competent authority.