Davis: ‘PLP campaign has begun’

CAMPAIGNING HAS BEGUN – Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Philip ‘Brave’ Davis says the party has begun its campaign for the 2022 General Election. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

“We are looking for persons who understand that the role of a Member of Parliament is to serve and we are looking for persons that have had a history of service in the community. That is what we want.”

So, stated Leader of Her Majesty’s Official Opposition Philip ‘Brave’ Davis, following the conclusion of the two-day aspirant interviews in Grand Bahama Monday and Tuesday (January 4 and 5).

“We want them to appreciate and understand that. We have to assess that understanding; they are there for the people and not for their own personal agendas. We are looking for persons that are competent, courageous who think outside of the box and are able to execute and who will understand and will appreciate the philosophies and ideologies of the party,” Davis added. “That is, to lift the people up. More importantly by doing this, they will have to be a team player.

“We are not looking for persons that are into this for their own selfish purposes and selfish agendas. This is about teamwork and we are here to serve. We are looking for people that appreciate that.”

Davis noted that the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) 2022 General Election campaign has already begun.

“Our campaign has started. I intend to make more frequent trips to Grand Bahama, to attract more people here on the ground and to get a more personal understanding of those issues that have been brought to my attention.

“We, having completed the interviews, will deliberate amongst ourselves and decide who we will recommend to our National General Council for the purpose of ratifying that person for to become the candidate,” Davis explained.

Moving forward, he shared a bit of the administration’s objectives should his party win the upcoming General Election.

“One of the primary goals of my administration will be to interact with young people more, to ensure that their abilities to achieve their full potential in whatever endeavor they wish to engage in is there; to remove any obstacle, any challenge to them being able to achieve their goals and opportunities.

“We see many opportunities, we see many ‘Buddy Hields,’ for example coming from Grand Bahama and The Bahamas period. We want to be able to initiate programs that will keep our young people engaged in a meaningful way that they can exploit their God given talents of athleticism and soar to world class engagements that they are all capable of, once given that opportunity,” said Davis.

PLP National Chairman Sen. Fred Mitchell, who was also present during the interview expressed his support of Davis and the party, in general.

“I support what he (Davis) has said. We have tried to be here for the people. We have had a number of meetings with the business community, particularly with persons in the younger generation because we consider that to be the engine of the future.

“We wanted to make sure that he is connected to that group, because that brings the policies going forward. From day one it is (about) the economy and that is our mantra,” said Mitchell.