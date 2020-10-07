Davis: “Lockdown is not a plan.”

PHILLIP “BRAVE” DAVIS Leader, Progressive Liberal Party

Leader of the Official Opposition (Progressive Liberal Party), Phillip “Brave” Davis, said that locking down Abaco and New Providence is, “not a plan.”

Davis was responding to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ communication in the House of Assembly Wednesday (October 7) morning.

The prime minister announced that due to the continued rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in Abaco and New Providence, new restrictions, including 24-hour curfews and weekend lockdowns will be implemented for those to islands.

However, Davis said in a statement yesterday: "A lockdown is not a plan. We need more testing and it should be free. We need more contact tracing and expanded hospital capacity. We need a government that supports rather than punishes Bahamians.

“Our economy can’t begin to recover until we stop the spread of COVID. But the infuriating truth is that on Tuesday after the lockdown, we’re going to be in almost the same place we’re in right now. We have to do better. The country needs a plan.”

Back on August 16, Davis revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was in hospital. Days later he was airlifted to the United States for further treatment.

In a statement he said: “As many of you know, my daughter Philippa is a very senior doctor in the United States,” Davis, 69, said in a statement.

“She would like me to be close by as I complete my treatment.

“After a family discussion, I have decided to fly to a hospital in the United States. I wish to thank the doctors and nurses and all the support staff at Doctors Hospital, who have looked after me so well.

“I am in close contact with colleagues and friends and will continue to monitor what is happening in our country.

“I pray God’s continued blessings on us all. I miss you all and look forward to being with you again soon.”