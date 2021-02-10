Davis calls on government to do more to assist SMEs

MORE MUST BE DONE – Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Philip “Brave” Davis said the government must do more to assist more Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), particularly in Grand Bahama. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

“More must be done by the government (Free National Movement) to assist more Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs),” according to Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader, Philip “Brave” Davis.

According to Davis, who was in Grand Bahama Monday for the opening of a multi-million-dollar shopping plaza, more must be done to encourage and promote small business owners within the country.

“I call on the government to do more to assist small businesses and vendors on Grand Bahama, during this very challenging period. These vendors and small businesses are the engines of this economy,” Davis stated.

He countered the lockdowns due to COVID-19.



“Another point I wish to make in connection with small business assistance is this, giving financial support to businesses as an incentive to open and operate, is counterproductive if the government imposes lockdowns as a first option (to mitigate the spread of COVID-19).

“Lockdowns decimate businesses, the economy and are job killers, not to mention, it will underline the government’s economic recovery plan.

“We as a country must find a formula to co-exist with this virus, suppressing its community spread, while saving our economy. That is the fundamental challenge facing government and civil society, working together,” he added.

He noted that as he moved around the island, during his visit, a major concern facing many Bahamians and indeed the country is the economy and the future prospects of the creation of sustainable jobs.

“Therefore, we must act now and act with urgency,” the Opposition Leader declared.

“I note that the Minister of Tourism (Dionisio D’Aguilar) recently told the media that the government is close to making a decision on the opening of the Grand Lucayan hotel.”

Davis called on the present government to be transparent with the proposed strategies in order to regain the confidence of both local and foreign investors.

“The government must reveal a workable strategic business plan if the country is to restore investor confidence, both domestic and foreign. These critical components include a reputable hotel operator, a reputable casino operator, the revitalization of the (Port) Lucaya Marketplace, securing adequate airlift and a new international airport.

“The government’s inaction to these critical areas has not boosted investor and public confidence. It is incumbent upon the business community here, to be vocal and vigilant as we work together to restore the infrastructure and the economy of Grand Bahama.

“In this important exercise, the Chamber of Commerce business owners, civil society and policy makers have important roles to play, and yes, that means involving political parties too. I have an open door policy and I am willing to meet, strategize and draw greater public attention to the concerns of the local business community,” Davis said.