Darville: Rough road ahead due to “deadly COVID-19”

“The road ahead will be rough, and, many uncomfortable decisions will have to be made in order to save lives, as we dig our way out of the economic hole left behind by this deadly virus.”

So, said Senator Dr. Michael Darville, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman, recently.

Darville noted that Leader of the Opposition, Phillip Davis, established the Task Force, back in March of this year, with the intent to inform members, supporters and the public on new developments in the fight against COVID-19; its impact on The Bahamas; to monitor performance of the government in the highlights of this crisis; and to assist the government in forming public policies for the protection, and well being of the general public.

“The epidemiological evidence demonstrates that the curfew lockdowns, social distancing, hand-washing and wearing masks in public places, have proven to be a combined effort necessary to flatten the curve, reduce the burden on our already challenged healthcare system, and, buy the much-needed time to implement more sustainable measures to win the fight against this invisible virus,” he added.

In Darville’s view, the draconian approach of curfews and lockdowns – currently in place – though effective, is not sustainable.

According to Darville: “The implementation of additional public health measures and protocols are now essential if we intend to get ahead of this deadly virus, and, begin this tedious journey to gradually open and rebuild what’s left of our local economy.

“As the economic challenges we face, continue to mount, time is not on our side, and, we cannot drag our feet with our COVID-19 response. From reports provided by the Ministry of Health, we are reminded that community spread of COVID-19 is very much a reality in New Providence, Grand Bahama and Bimini. From the epidemiological evidence, we know there are still asymptomatic COVID19 carriers in our communities.

“But despite this reality, we must make the calculated steps to open our local economy while being mindful of the fact that other countries have gone down this same road, and have established protocols and processes to contain the potential threat to human life of new cases as they arise.”

He continued: “We must therefore take immediate steps to address the risks related to the presence of asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers in our communities. Increased testing of our population will provide important data that will give us a better understanding of the size of this risk and will help us in developing strategies to limit person to person transmission of the virus.

“Let me assure you that there are many proven international protocols that fit our epidemiological model of population size and social behaviour patterns.”

He added that the Task Force has made specific recommendations to the government on this point and will continue to advocate for change that would improve the country’s sluggish response to Molecular PCR and serological testing.

“As part of the call for increased testing we havealso called on the government to decentralize Molecular PCR lab testing to ensure swift delivery of test results. We have recommended that a lab be opened in Grand Bahama which has the second largest population centre and for an increase in the number of labs in Nassau. If the government is having problems accomplishing this essential mandate, the private sector should be allowed to get involved.”

The PLP COVID-19 Task Force recommendations to save lives and open the community have been clearly outlined in a strategy report, he noted, sharing highlights from that report:

• Decentralize the COVID19 testing lab and get the private sector involved.

• Increase Molecular PCR diagnostic testing to sample 1% of the population moving swiftly to a sample population of at least 10% if we are going to find asymptomatic cases.

• Now that the quality of serological tests are available on the market, the Ministry of Health must rethink its current position and use these antibody test kits as a screening tool.

• Implement a Family Island Task Force to focus on all COVID19 free islands as we develop a separate strategy for opening up these islands to broad economic activity.

• Molecular PCR Testing of all persons leaving quarantine.

• Hire more contact tracing workers and expand government operated quarantine facilities.

• Provide more mental health counseling.

• On going testing for all workers on the front line.

• Testing of all patients prior to admission to hospital.

• Ensure that medical supply flow chains are not interrupted and medical staff have constant access to PPE’s and diagnostic molecular PCR and serological test kits.

“We believe that saving lives must remain our number one priority and protecting our frontline workers in their line of duty, must be our collective responsibility. Therefore, we must all do our part and work together as a people to fight and win the war against this deadly pandemic,” said Darville.