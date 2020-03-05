Dames makes special visit to FPS

READING TIME – Minister of National Security, Marvin Dames paid a special visit to Freeport Primary School on Monday, where he read to Grade 5 students as part of the RBPF’s Police Month activity in Grand Bahama. Looking on at right is Chief Supt. Loretta Mackey. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Taking time out of his schedule while on island attending the heads of agreement (HOA) signing ceremony at the Grand Lucayan Resort, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames made a special visit to Freeport Primary School Monday (March 2) afternoon.

The purpose of his visit was to have a brief, but meaningful engagement with a few of the students in observance of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Police Month activities here on the island.

Dames had the opportunity to read a brief story on being our brothers and sisters’ keeper to Grade 5 students, and also stress the importance of being good Samaritans.

He told the youngsters that not only does being a good Samaritan means building better friends, families and school environments, but overall better communities for us to all live and work in.

Following his interactive meeting with the students Dames expressed, “Coming here today, reading to these fifth grade students and meeting the principal and teachers of this great school, you cannot get much more special than this.

“This was special to me; I enjoyed this. I am grateful to Chief Superintendent (Loretta) Mackey and the officers here from the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) as they celebrate Police Month, to include events such as this. This is really so special, just being with the kids. Every single child warmed my heart; it really made my day. I wish I had the opportunity to stay longer and spend some more time, but this was a beautiful event here today.”

Minister Dames continued, “The response from the kids and the teachers was exceptional; again, my hats off to the officers here on Grand Bahama as they commence their celebration of Police Month to include events such as this, engaging with the young children of this beautiful community.

“I had the opportunity to work in Grand Bahama a few years back and every time I step off the plane I just feel at home. This is a special place for me, and I am excited about all that would have taken place here today; it just speaks volumes of how committed we are and rebounding, working towards stimulating the economy here on Grand Bahama.

“Our prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis), the developers today signing the contract for Our Lucaya and the construction of a new port; you cannot ask for more than that and we are not going to stop there. That really got us started here today and to conclude today here with these students, it is a special day here on the island,” stated the Minister of National Security.”

Freeport Primary School Principal Gia Walker stated that she was elated and extremely grateful to Minister Dames and his officers, for paying a special visit to the school, taking time out of their busy schedules to do so.

“This was indeed a surprise and a double blessing for us here at Freeport Primary. We are celebrating Literacy Month as well and so, that is our target for the month of March and, of course with the police having their activities, and them wanting to come in to read to our students, that made it the double blessing.

“The fact that we were able to have the Minister of National Security himself here, to read to the students was truly a honour. I know that the students appreciated it and definitely I appreciated it.

“When we have persons at that level in our government, that can take the time coming to read to the students at their level, it makes such a difference. By doing so, the students get to see that he is not just running the country, doing the country’s business but that he can take time out for them as well,” stated Walker.

Members of the RBPF on Grand Bahama have a number of events planned for the month of March, including their Annual Debate Competition and Police in Concert event, which this year will be held under the theme, ‘Lean on me… Again.’ The event will be held at the Bishop Michael Eldon School Auditorium on March 20, beginning at 7:00 p.m.