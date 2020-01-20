Dames laud officers as ‘true heroes’

TRUE HEROES – Minister of National Security, Marvin Dames lauded officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force in the Northern Bahamas as ‘tru heroes,’ having performed their duties before, during and after Hurricane Dorian despite experiencing challenges themselves. (PHOTOS: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Uniformed officers’ heroic capabilities before, during and after the passage of Hurricane Dorian, were “truly demonstrated,” said Minister of National Security, Marvin. Dames.

The minister made this statement during his remarks at the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Northern Bahamas District’s Annual Church Service on Sunday, January 12 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Sea Grape, Eight Mile Rock.

Paying homage to fallen “soldiers,” who lost their lives during 2019, Dames noted, “It is fitting that I begin my remarks by paying respects to the families of the two serving police officers and two reserve officers from the Grand Bahama District, who fell from the ranks in 2019, and those who fell from the ranks of other uniform branches.

“Be assured that we will always be there with you and for you. We will never forget their unselfishness and their contributions to the building of this great nation; we are so proud to call home. May their souls and the souls of all those who have made he sacrifice during their journey here on Earth to better humanity, rest in peace.”

Dames continued, “Ladies and gentlemen, the word ‘hero’ aptly defines the performance of the brave men and women of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and other first responders throughout 2019, particularly in the face of Hurricane Dorian, this past September. It was particularly challenging for the officers assigned to Grand Bahama and Abaco. Your loved ones, and in some cases, your home and family business was impacted.

“Dorian was the most powerful tropical cyclone on record to impact The Bahamas and is the most catastrophic natural disaster in our nation’s history. With maximum-sustained winds of nearly 200 mph, it is fair to describe Dorian as the monster of all monster storms.

“All of you were required to report for duty prior to the storm and began assisting with evacuation efforts. You left your loved ones to become a beacon of light to all Bahamians in the time of your greatest need. You held true to the oath each of you would have taken that day you decided to choose law enforcement as a career.”

He added that as soon as the all clear was given, officers immediately began to assist with rescue efforts.

“Through it all, some of you found out that you too were victims. Like those you set out to help, your circumstances were no different. There were those among you who suffered loss of loved ones. There were those amo-ng you who no longer had a home to return too. Despite this, you persevered.

“You put your pain and suffering aside to be your brothers and sisters’ keepers. For this, we salute and thank God for your service to our great nation. You are indeed our heroes and we will never forget your service and commitment to our nation and people during our time of greatest need,” expressed Dames.

He noted that despite the hurricane’s wrath and devastation, the strength, passion and commitment shown by the members of the RBPF to the people that they made an oath to protect and to serve was unwavering.

“Let there be no doubt, the power of this monster storm was no match for the courage, resilience and perseverance of our brave heroes in uniform. In spite of human weaknesses, doubt or not always knowing the answers, you went ahead and overcame anyway. There were valleys, cliffs and a few Mount Everest during the journey. But, despite the unforeseen and unprecedented challenges, the men and women in uniform rose to the challenge, embraced it, then overcame and the rest is history.

“This kind of selfless service is exactly the type of devotion to duty that is required of you throughout your entire law enforcement careers. Selfless service means that you put the welfare of others, especially the citizens you took an oath to protect, above your own.

“On behalf of our leader (Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis) and the people of a grateful nation, we thank the men and women in uniform and other first responders for calming our fears and keeping us safe amongst the chaos and times of uncertainty,” he said.

While offering statistics and the implementation of various of technology that the Government has invested in to combat crime, Dames reminded the officer present that they must be reminded that they have been called upon to serve the Bahamian people.

“Police officers serve the public. The power of the police to fulfill their functions and duties is dependent on public approval of their existence, actions, behavior and on their ability to secure and maintain public respect. Never mistreat or abuse any member of the public at any time. This job is simple about service to the Bahamian people.

“Remembering whom you work for also means that you must resist the temptation of being corrupted. A bad cop betrays the public’s trust; bad cops out their own lives and the lives of their colleagues in grave risk. Officers who violate their oath of office will continue to be relentlessly pursued.

“In conclusion, on behalf of the Prime Minister, the Government and the people of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, I commend the efforts of all police officers in the Northern Region as we are grateful to all of you.

“Your work, service and dedication are noticed and appreciated. Have a productive and safe 2020,” said the National Security Minister.