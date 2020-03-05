Cutter Bernard C. Webber crew comes to aid of SCHL and West End Primary

TEAM EFFORT – Officers of the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Cutter Bernard C. Webber (WPC- 1101) volunteered at the Sir Charles Hayward Library (SCHL) on Friday, February 28, for a community relation project at the library and West End Primary School. Crew members are pictured working along with library personnel to bring some order to the reading facility. (PHOTOS: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Officers of the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Cutter Bernard C. Webber (WPC- 1101) volunteered at the Sir Charles Hayward Library (SCHL) on Friday, February 28, for a community relation project at the library and West End Primary School.

U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Junior Grade Casey Crucpiano, Operations Officer on the US Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C. Webber, spoke about the initiative during an interview at the library.

“We’re moving some of the book shelves and books, so they can get the tile down,” she explained.

Lt. Crucpiano noted that it was important to reach out to the Freeport community particularly since the passing of Hurricane Dorian in early September 2019. The Category 5 storm’s powerful floodwaters and winds caused massive destruction on Grand Bahama after it devastated the neighbouring island of Abaco.

“We are 80-miles away, approximately, on our home base in Miami,” she said, noting that they wanted to make a difference in Grand Bahama in the best way they could.

Lt. Crucpiano explained that they contacted the U.S. Embassy in The Bahamas to coordinate an initiative, which was where they learned of the post-Dorian needs on the island.

“We were happy to make the trip over and put in the couple of hours to make a difference here,” she said.

She expressed that the crew, who spent two days on the island, was happy to visit the island and enjoyed their time here. “Everyone has been super hospitable, so thank you for that.”

SCHL Executive Director Geneva Rutherford stated that this initiative was a, “God send. As you know, we are six months in now, since the hurricane, but we have not been able to get the adult library tiled.”

She added that a massive effort went into retiling the Children’s Library, which has been completed, and everything had to be moved over.

According to Rutherford, the adult library has a lot more books; therefore, the small staff of four women was examining how they would accomplish that task in order for contractors to re-tile the space.

“Fortunately, for us, representatives from the U.S. Embassy came when the USS Bainbridge was here and the staff came in to see us,” she said.

She furthered that upon their visit, the SCHL personnel were lamenting on the work that had to be done, but thankfully, the U.S. Embassy representatives offered the Coast Guard’s crew services.

Rutherford noted that although there is no mould problem, they were forced to re-tile because the floodwater loosened up most of the vinyl tiles.

“There are four women working in here; the contractor has an enormous task with many, many buildings that need to be gutted and rebuilt, etcetera so they do not have the man power,” she said. “So, we are grateful for the assistance as this initiative would help the contractors a great deal. We’re really grateful to the Embassy and the Coast Guard,” Rutherford said.