Customs, Immigration Union wants Director Russell ‘gone’

IMMIGRATION ISSUES – The Bahamas Customs, Immigration and Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU) Northern Region Vice President Deron Brooks said the union has filed a trade dispute on several issues, including the outsourcing top-ranking positions in the department. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

The Bahamas Customs, Immigration and Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU) officials in Grand Bahama are up in arms over several issues, including the outsourcing of top ranking positions in the department.

As a result, they are calling for the immediate dismissal of the Director of Immigration (Clarence Russell).

BCIAWU Northern Region Vice President Deron Brooks alleged that last month – January 19 – the director advised, in a circular, that a new assistant director was being contracted to fill a certain position.

“The union’s contention is that it had previously communicated to the government that there were capable and suitable persons within the department to fill vacancies in the directorate without the need to outsource any more positions,” Brooks argued, during a press conference Monday (February 1).

Further alleging that the recent appointment was not made in accordance with the Public Service Regulations, General Orders, Brooks said that the union considers this appointment a breach of the contract between the union and the government.

“Specifically, it was not advertised (to my knowledge), which did not afford the officers who came up through the ranks and the opportunity to apply for the position, or even made aware that a vacancy existed. Subsequently, on January 28, 2021 a trade dispute was filed with the Department of Labour,” he disclosed.

Calling it a “slap in the face,” Brooks said this action speaks volumes and cuts to the very core of the morale of the entire department.

“The most junior officers joined the department in 2014, 2016 and 2017, and it seems our that these young officers cannot ascend to top positions or that they should only aspire to reach the lower ranks?” he said.

“What is interesting is they have put this new assistant director (in my view) at a considerable disadvantage, because all gazetted Immigration Officers who were hired by the Governor General on the advice of the Public Service Commission are required to go through training. So, essentially the most junior officers in the department know more about the department than this new assistant director.

“This new assistant director will be oblivious to the most basic things that trainee officers would have been trained to know, or do, or be familiar with. How then would he be able to properly fulfill his mandate?" The union VP was emphatic in posing that question.

He pointed out that the Minister of Public Service (Brensil Rolle) met with all public-sector unions on May 25, 2020 to inform them of the government’s financial situation.

According to Brooks, Rolle indicated that promotions, reclassifications, increments, raises and hiring would be deferred until further notice.



“The assumption (therefore) being deferred at least until the 2021/2022 Fiscal Budget is passed or at the earliest, well after January of 2021 although no specific date was given. The point being, how is it that funds were so quickly allocated for this new assistant director.

“This seems like nothing more than a concerted effort to furnish someone with a ‘cushion job.’ This position should have not been outsourced, but filled from within the department,” Brooks insisted.

“It is also rumored that several additional positions will be outsourced. There are persons who have waited in excess of 30 years for the opportunity to be promoted to those ranks. Appointments like this create more than bottle necks. They create blockages at the top. So, it would be even more difficult for promotion exercises in the department on the whole, because certain vacancies wouldn’t be filled by persons already in the service which is consistent with the natural order of progression. The Bahamian people would also not get their tax dollars spent wisely and maximized, because of introducing more novices into the system, as opposed to officers with the institutional knowledge and experience.

“The union would like to note that since the Comptroller of Bahamas Customs assumed office in 2017, the comptroller prepared a list to advance her department and the union was able to view the Customs Department promotion list in 2018,” he maintained.

“The Bahamas Customs Department has not had promotions since 2013. As it stands now the Public Service Commission was in possession of the Bahamas Customs Department recommendations for promotions since last year. The union is cognizant of the economic climate nationally but calls on the government to release those promotions in the same fashion as it did for other law enforcement agencies.

“Quite notably, the Director of Immigration has been at the helm for approximately three years and to date the Public Service Commission has not received any recommendations for promotions from the department. There were some in the department that believed that he was simply unfamiliar with the process, as he also did not come up through the ranks.

“As it stands now many are of the view that the lack of promotions in the department are by design, and in an effort to facilitate the outsourcing of several other top positions. To be put mildly this is a slap in the face to hard working career officers,” Brooks reiterated.

“The Immigration Department’s last promotion exercise was retroactive to 2013 but was released in 2015. Further, the union now calls upon the government to disengage the services of the current director and to promote someone from within the department.”

Another bone of contention for the officers is that of owed overtime pay, which Brooks says the union was being patient with its employer about.

However, he added, “if money can be found to pay an outsource assistant director, then officers could be paid."

Immigration Director, Russell, admitted that he is aware of a move afloat to speak to several trade disputes and several issues that concerns the customs and immigration union.

“A matter of that sort, I think, ought to be brought to the administration, officially, so that the administration, including our minister and permanent secretary are in a position to respond,” Russell said.