Curtain at Regency Theatre could rise again Jan. 2021

REGENCY THEATRE DAMAGE – Hurricane Dorian left the island’s lone performance stage in shambles; however, the Freeport Players Guild (FPG) 2020 Board, headed by Alfred Anderson, is hoping to see the curtain at the Regency Theatre rise again come January 2021. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF PRESTON KNOWLES)

For nearly 50 years, the Regency Theatre has been considered a place of peace, harmony, refuge, love and laughter for countless Grand Bahamians and visitors, who love the theatre.

The lone island’s performance stage has welcomed world renowned artisans, motivational speakers, authors, musicians, playwrights and countless others. The theatre has also been revered as one of if not the best, of its caliber among the region.

Unfortunately, the home of so many creatives, suffered a debilitating blow just over a year ago, as Hurricane Dorian plummeted the building.

The Freeport Players Guild (FPG) 2020 Board, a group of young Grand Bahamians, realized the importance of the theatre and what it means not only themselves, but to the thousands who have been blessed to enter its doors over the years.



For this reason, they are determined to see the theatre reopen, welcoming persons back to the iconic stage, to witness the famous red curtains open again.

Admitting that seeing that goal come to fruition is a mammoth task, Alfred Anderson, FPG 2020 President, told this daily that he and his fellow Board members are unequivocally up to the challenge.

“We understand, as a board, that the theatre is literally the heartbeat of entertainment here on Grand Bahama. It is the home to many artists and it is the potential home to new and upcoming artists. More than anything, we recognize the importance of having that home.

“Following Hurricane Dorian our building, in terms of the physical value of the items that were here in the building before the storm, was well in the millions of dollars. That included things like a Grand Piano, a clavinova (electric keyboard), electrical components, lighting and sound; literally millions of dollars that has been pumped into this building for decades.

“There is so much more value even outside the physical things; it is the value of the memories. Like one of our members stated, if these walls could talk the stories that the community would learn from this building, it would be astronomical,” Anderson said.

He noted that the present Board is like none other.



“Just the fact that we knew the task that we were faced with; the fact that I have nine other members who back me and the members of this board; they are truly the warriors just for taking on this responsibility. I call it a crazy responsibility, but I truly enjoy working with the team. We walked in here with not a whole lot of money. We did not have a lot to work with from the beginning, but we have done everything in our power to always get the best price, for the best quality,” he added.

To date, Anderson noted, the board has tackled the most major component, which is the electrical aspect of the repairs that cost a considerable amount of money.



“We understand the risks and the challenges that we were faced with. We are still, technically, working out of pocket.

“We do believe that we will receive some great assistance throughout the community, but we really just want people to physically see what this building looks like.

“We are in the process of reinstalling the drywall in most areas, and having the electrical components installed. If I had to give it a projected date (for completion), we do anticipate by January 2021. We should be able to allow the public back in, in a smaller capacity.

“We want to provide that outlet, because there are no movie theatres. There is basically nothing to do in Freeport and there is nothing like live entertainment.

“We want to assure the community that the members of the Freeport Players Guild and our board, remain committed and prepared to entertain, and provide that outlet for persons to have that experience like they have never before,” said Anderson.

FPG Vice President Preston Knowles shared similar sentiments regarding the theatre.

“I think the key word, when you think about this building, is ‘outlet.’ It has been an outlet for everyone, of all ages and backgrounds. Theatre culture is fairly new to our Grand Bahamian black community, whereas it started with Sir Jack Hayward and some of his friends using this place as an outlet to just be themselves.

“That of course, trickled down over the years into the black community. We now have more black people involved, and, now it has trickled down to us, the younger black community. A part of that is legacy and I think that is something that we should aim to continue to keep,” said Knowles.

He pointed out the business concept: “It is a business venture. We rent the building out; Georgia’s School of Dance uses it, which is cultivating younger generations for a longer period of time. The building is historical; it is one of the only historical monuments on this island that has remained this long. I think to let that go, it will be an injustice to the island … to the culture.

“We need the funding to continue to keep and offer that outlet to people. Whoever and wherever persons can donate, whatever amount, we will be more than appreciative to take that and use it to preserve our history,” he added.

FPG’s Public Relations Representative and Secretary Desiree Joseph shared what the theatre means to her and the importance of having it return to its glory days.

“Over the past year, since Dorian impacted the theatre in such a huge way, since then we have done so much trying to get it to where it was in the beginning. A theatre of this caliber, there are not many in this region, and our theatre has been around for years. It was the brainchild of the late Sir Jack Hayward,” said Joseph.

The strong focus is to have a presence again, she stated.

“We want the community to know that we are still here; we are rebuilding and we need your help more than ever. People come and enjoy shows, dance recitals, pageants … it is home to so many aspects of entertainment and it brings so many people together.

“We have done a lot, but the biggest thing right now is that the stage needs to be rebuilt. The water was almost to the roof in some areas.

“We are pleading for the community to please remember us and to keep in mind that anything helps; a little bit goes a long way. We do have a GoFundMe Page, as well as our social media pages, that we keep up to date with, in terms of what is going on. Our members are very active. They helped to clean up. We were here along with our former president, Paulette Russell. She too was on the ground, right after the storm trying to get the water out as quickly as possible.”

Joseph said also that there is so much rich history that lies in the theatre and the board really wants to preserve it.

“We have so many people that were just getting their feet wet, getting to know what it means to be on stage and to perform, sharing their gifts and talents. It is not just entertainment and people coming together to watch a Kerel Pinder or Gia Pierre (performance).

“It is also about nurturing and giving the creatives in the community a chance to express themselves and to share their gifts with the world. In turn, people will come out and do the same, from young to old.

“The theatre is everything to everyone. We want people to know that we do need the help to get it to where it needs to be,” concluded Joseph.