COVID-19 represents another threat, says PM

COVID-19 IMPACT – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis listed the impact COVID-19 would have on the country, during a National Address on Sunday, March 15. Pictured at left is Acting Minister of Health, Jeffrey Lloyd. (BIS PHOTO)

Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas Dr. Hubert Minnis, stated that the Coronavirus crisis will have a growing adverse impact on confidence, travel, and supply chains across the globe.

He discussed the potential impact of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. during his national address on Sunday, March 15.

COVID-19, was declared a pandemic last Wednesday, March 11, by the Director General of the World Health Organization.

“We are still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Dorian. This coronavirus crisis represents yet another risk to our economy and the country’s finances and fiscal sustainability plans,” he said.

He added that this will affect Bahamian workers and businesses and will have an impact on the poorer and more vulnerable in the country.

“I will be meeting and consulting with major business entities to get their input on our national response. No sector is more at risk than travel,” he said.

The PM furthered that this crisis will have a tremendous and widespread economic impact.

He used the tourism industry to exemplify this. According to him Tourism accounts for an estimated 50 percent of the country’s gross domestic product; just under 50 percent of direct employment and has a cascading impact across the broader economy.

“Another important fact is that over 80 percent of our stopover visitors are from the United States, which is reporting increasing cases of the virus and 75 percent of our visitors come by cruise ships, which are suspending cruises,” he said.

He noted that all of these developments signal to us the huge exposure the Bahamian economy faces from the spread of the virus, which has already begun to show up.

On Wednesday (March 18) the Minister of Finance addressed the economic and fiscal aspects of this crisis in more detail in the House of Assembly. He outlined a number of the measures the government is taking to deal with the tremendous economic impact of this crisis.

The Minister of Tourism and Aviation also gave a communication in the House of Assembly.

The PM stated that on Thursday, March, 12 the Ministry of Transport and Local Government issued a statement informing you that the government made the difficult decision not to allow the cruise ship Braemar to make a port call in The Bahamas.

“After giving this matter due consideration, we thought this to be the best in the interest of public health. Our maritime authorities were in regular contact with the ship owners and my government was in touch with governments who enquired about the status of their nationals,” he said. “We are a small country. We believe that the ship should call on a port which has the capacity to deal with the Braemar. The Minister of Transport and Local Government will provide a detailed report on the MS Braemar when the House of Assembly meets on Wednesday.”

PM Minnis expressed that this crisis is deeply worrying and many are understandably anxious and afraid. But out of control fear will not help in this time of crisis.

“There will be adequate food at food stores. There is no need for panic-buying. We are also going to enhance national security measures in order to maintain necessary law and order. There is a large amount of fake news being created by people who want to scare you. Ignore them and stay informed via certified organizations and trusted and responsible news sources,” he said.

He added that when people forward material and the receiver does not know who created it and it has no author, that is likely fake news.

“Fake news will have you panicked with information that is false. Again, I ask, please ignore it and do not forward it. Tell your friends you do not want them forwarding fake news to you,” he said.

He advised people to listen to public health advice from professionals.

“Get your news from reputable news services. Listen to the information the Government and public health professions provide,” he said.

The PM noted that the world is experiencing a crisis. It has wide scale public health and economic dimensions and the government’s response as a country, as a people, must be unified.

“I have already consulted with the Leader of the Opposition on this crisis. I pledge to keep the Leader of the Opposition informed of the Government’s response,” he said.

PM Minnis then took the opportunity to thank all the individuals and organizations who are continuing to work to address this global issue.

“I wish to thank health care workers, tourism, port and airport officials, and public officers and private citizens, who are working as one to address this public health crisis, which will be with us for some time,” he said.

The PM informed that Government officials will continue to update the public on a regular basis on the range of health, economic and other measures are taking to address the many and difficult challenges posed by the COVID-19 virus.

“This disease is threatening our country, our families and our very lives. This is a national fight and we all have a role to play in this crisis,” he said.