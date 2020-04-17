COVID-19 death victims suffered underlying illness

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS – Chart shows COVID-19 related deaths in The Bahamas to date.

Of the nine Coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in the country to date, health officials say that seven of them had underlying health issues.

So said Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands Thursday (April 16) afternoon, during the Ministry of Health latest update of the country COVID-19 status.

“At the last press conference, we advised that persons suffering from comorbidities are at a very high risk and can experience death if COVID-19 is contracted.

“We speak of:

· The elderly, those 60 and older with and without chronic diseases.

· Those with chronic diseases for example, people with hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease, chronic lung disease, including asthma, heart disease, sickle cell disease and the morbidly obese.

· Those who are immune compromised – such as those with HIV/AIDS, or cancer and those on medicines such as steroids or chemotherapy.

· Those who are pregnant.”

Breaking down the nine deaths, Dr. Sands listed case #17 – female, 67, of New Providence; #18 – male, 72, N.P.; #20 – male, 91, N.P.; #21 – female, 57, of Bimini; #22 – male, 79, of N.P.; #23 – male, 80, of Grand Bahama; #31 – male, 50, of N.P.; #40 – female, 51, of Grand Bahama and #41 – female, 56, of N.P.

These cases, he said, are from the category of the most vulnerable.

“Their ages range from 57 to 91 years old. Seven out of the nine cases who died had comorbidities, or underlying illnesses; four out of the nine or 44.4 percent of the cases were obese; three out of the nine or 33.3 percent of the cases suffered from hypertension; and two of the nine or 22.2 percent of the cases experienced asthma.

“One of the nine or 11.1 percent of the cases suffered from either sleep apnea, dyslipidemia (or high lipids in the blood), renal failure and diabetes,” he said.

The country’s COVID-19 deaths, as of April 16 are 6.4 times more likely to have comorbidities or underlaying conditions, said the minister.

He noted that the Surveillance Team will continually pursue contact tracing for persons who were exposed to the COVID-19 cases.

“We have identified 892 contacts through our contact tracing system. It has been proven that a country’s ability to appropriately monitor, evaluate, and implement policies and clinically support its citizenry are keys to containing an outbreak of COVID-19.”

“The World Health Organization (WHO) and other leading health institutions support enhanced testing capabilities.

“Consequently, the Ministry of Health is planning our testing expansion for COVID-19 in at-risk populations such as contacts of active cases, nursing homes, the prison and with health care workers,” he said.

The minister said that expanded testing is critical for the government and health officials to have an increased understanding of the pandemic in The Bahamas, so officials can plan and prepare to protect these vulnerable populations.

“To determine our COVID-19 positive cases and to gauge community spread, it is important to have a sustained testing mechanism.

"I take this moment to elaborate on the testing process for COVID-19. There are currently two different types of tests:

"1. The genetic/molecular test, or real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test. This test requires - a. evidence of an infectious agent; b. the genetic material or RNA of the virus; and c. swab samples from the nose and throat of a suspected case.

"2. The serological test or blood test. This test requires: a. evidence of the body’s reaction to the virus; b. the presence of antibodies, IgM and IgG; and c. a sample of blood from a suspected case.

“Currently, The Bahamas has instituted RT-PCR as the gold standard in-country, and it is performed at the accredited National Reference Lab. We are exploring the introduction of rapid testing.

“The first step in the process requires in-country validation of the rapid serological testing. It is confirmed that although rapid test kits give faster results at a cheaper price, they are often inaccurate.

“Since all of the many types of these tests have not yet been internationally validated, the Ministry of Health is only exploring this method currently and not using it as a confirmatory method at this time,” the minister said.

“Once our validation process is completed, and if the tests are found to correlate with our gold standard method, wider screening for COVID-19 at the community level will commence. There are 10,000 rapid test kits in-country.”

“Currently, the Ministry of Health has some 7,000 RT-PCR test kits to start expanded testing using this method, added Dr. Sands.

“These RT-PCR test kits are sterile and designed to detect if a patient is currently infected with COVID-19. The test is highly sensitive and specific.

“Persons tested using this method and identified to be positive are determined to be truly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. This test does not give false negatives. That is why it is known as gold standard of testing for COVID-19,” he added.

“This means that all other tests for the diagnosis of COVID- 19 outside the purview of the Ministry of Health must first be approved for use in The Bahamas.

“I wish to assure the Bahamian people that the National Reference Laboratory receives a continuous supply of test kits from the Pan American Health Organization,” Dr. Sands said.