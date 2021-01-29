COVID-19 Committee aims to secure vaccines

DR. HUBERT MINNIS, Prime Minister

The newly established COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee (VCC) will make announcements beginning next week regarding the distribution of the vaccines, once available in the country.

So, said Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis recently.

Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, special health adviser to the prime minister heads the VCC which is made up of members from the public, private sectors, medical professionals, civil society and religious and community leaders.

According to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, to facilitate the distribution of vaccines, the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee has been established to advise the Ministry of Health’s National Immunization Technical Working Group, which deals with the technical components of the introduction of vaccines process.

“The National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee will hold a press conference next week to provide more details of the distribution plan and an update on vaccines,” the nation's leader said, when he addressed the House of Assembly on Wednesday, May 27.

“Given the global impact of the pandemic and the urgent need for COVID-19 vaccines, unprecedented financial resources and scientific collaborations have been poured into the safe and effective development of a vaccine, using the same strict clinical and safety standards.

“The Bahamas Government is working on all fronts to secure the COVID-19 vaccine. Through the COVAX Facility and with the assistance of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), The Bahamas has presumptively secured enough doses to vaccinate 20 percent of our population once available,” the PM added.

“The Bahamas is also looking into accessing vaccines through the African Medical Supplies Platform (ASMP) via CARICOM. The government has also made direct contact with providers of approved vaccines.

“I wish to assure Bahamians that the vaccines approved for use in The Bahamas have met the strict and rigorous standards of the World Health Organization,” he pointed out.

The prime minister reiterated that the vaccine will not be mandatory and, at the moment approved, vaccines within the country will only be administered to adults.

“The vaccine will be free of charge to all eligible adults who choose to take it. Which vaccines will be used and exactly when they will arrive in the country is still being worked out.

“To ensure all Bahamians and residents who choose to take the vaccine, this can be done safely and quickly, extensive plans are underway to ensure a safe and effective roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout The Bahamas.

“The national roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine will be one of the greatest logistical challenges that the country has ever undertaken," said the PM.

He further informed that the national distribution plan encompasses:

- Distribution at the national, district and Family Island levels;

- Training and capacity building;

- Implementation of an Electronic Immunization Registry;

- Administration of the COVID-19 vaccine;

- Vaccine logistics and storage management;

- Communications and social mobilization; and 26

- Monitoring and Supervision

Additionally, Dr. Minnis noted that following a recent assessment by the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC) The Bahamas will be moved from Level 4, as was previously outlined, to the less serious Level 3 Travel Health Notice.

“I am pleased to announce today that following a reassessment by the U. S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, The Bahamas will be moved down to a Level 3 Travel Health Notice, from the more serious Level

“This reassessment came after discussions between myself, other Bahamian officials and the U.S. Government.

“We will, I believe, be moved to Level 3, because the CDC sees how much progress we have made and are convinced that we will continue to be vigilant.

“A part of this vigilance is the availability of quick emergency measures we can use because of the emergency orders,” said Dr. Minnis.