Couple looking forward to opening ‘Walker’s Cay: Reborn 2020’

CARL (left) and GIGI ALLEN, Allen Exploration, LLC

Under the slogan, ‘Walker’s Cay: Reborn 2020,’ the Allen Exploration Group is excited to embark on a new and promising journey for the northern most Cay in the chain of islands in The Bahamas, Walker’s Cay.

Carl A. Allen, of Allen Exploration, LLC purchased the Cay back in May 2018 and has since continuously, along with his wife, envisioned the rebirth of the island to its former glory days.

Following the devastating hurricanes back in 2004, the island has been closed to the public as of 2005; however, the couple is eager to have it rebirthed this year.

Allen and his wife Gigi recently shared their plans for the resurgence of the island that he fell in love with as a child, with hopes of one day owning; a dream that has now become his reality.

“With respect to Walker’s Cay, the storm (Hurricane Dorian) obviously set us back a little bit, but we are hoping to open the marina sometime in mid summer (2020). We then hope to have a grand opening where we will have a structure, rooms, restaurants and bars, will be probably for New Years. We are full blast out there right now and well underway,” said Allen.

An avid fisherman, he continued by sharing his vision for the Cay’s marina.

“I am very exited about the marina. It will have 90 slips, and it will be the first time that we will be able to get up to about eight super yachts; 14-foot draft, even at low tide.

“We have talked about it being a point for persons going to Bermuda or the north east, as a stopping point, for the big yachts. We are going to cater to the center console, that is a big market and so we will have about 60 slips for the center console and then of course all of the convertible fishing boats. We are really excited about bringing the tournaments back with Skip Smith (Captain Frank ‘Skip’ Smith, President and Tournament Director, Skip’s Tournaments).

“My wife (Gigi) is redoing the church, and we are very excited about bringing the weddings back and hosting them there. We are also building a honeymoon lodge, on the western end of the island.

“We will be going full blast next year. We are hoping to employ about 50 employees from Freeport (Grand Bahama) and Little Grand Cay. We are hoping, as well as everybody, that we do not have a storm this year but yes, we have tremendous excitement and hopefully by the end of the year we will be open,” revealed Allen.

Gigi Allen shared, “ I have been focusing on the church and we are so excited. We have re-oriented (the church) towards the south, and so the church will have a beautiful view of the (water) banks. It is exciting, so many people have come and talked to us about being married there, hopefully meeting someone there that they will eventually marry, just some wonderful times. And so we are very excited to host some weddings.

“We have already had some people contact us, to make a date but we are not doing that quite yet. We will make an announcement as soon as we have those dates in mind.

Allen shared that his love for Walker’s Cay was cemented in his memory since his first visit there in 1976. His passion for the island was expressed during a promotional video for the reopening of the Cay which is published in the website, www.allenexploration.com.

His hopes for the island are numerous.

“Just being able to walk the island, see where it is now and where I want it to be; it will provide jobs, the cleanest energy in the entire northern Caribbean. We will be a scientific based fleet. I have an agreement with the Government where we will be sharing data and information. Our intent is to bring Walker’s Cay to nothing less than it was in its full boom and that is fishing, diving and scientific research.”