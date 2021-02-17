Council community efforts continue, despite challenges

COMMUNITY CENTER – The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) has plans to not only use, but to change the name of the Susan J. Wallace Community Center. The center was used for programs sponsored by the City of Freeport Council, however, moving forward the GBPA is looking to share spaces in the facility. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)

Local Government council members are continuing to work, despite the challenges of the worldwide pandemic, COVID-19, and remaining under the Exigency Orders and Emergency Powers.

So, said City of Freeport Chief Councilor Kendal Culmer in a recent interview with this daily.

Culmer noted that Local Government throughout the country is being impacted and therefore, elections are on hold.

“Local Government Elections have been put on hold, as we fall under the Exigency Orders that leaves everything in place as is. Therefore, elections will be within 60 to 90 days after the Orders have been lifted,” he explained.

“So, we are still waiting on that. However, I will tell anybody who is interested in taking part in the next election to make it be known, get ready because it can be any day now.”

Asked whether he will seek reelection, Culmer answered: “At this time, yes I will.”

In the meantime, Culmer said that the City of Freeport Council will continue to work in the community.

“After the hurricane (Dorian), we lost our administrator. He was transferred to Nassau and there was and probably still is, a shortage of administrators throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. So, it took us awhile to get a replacement. We now have a replacement and things are moving a little bit smoother, and back to how it was, versus every meeting we had, they were done via Zoom with the director in Nassau.

“We had to fly papers to Nassau for signatures. We had to wait for checks to be returned and in the height of the pandemic, there weren’t many flights going in and out. So, it was a long drawn out process and it put a damper on a lot of the plans we had,” Culmer disclosed.

Moving forward, he added that the council is seeking to be more social-minded with some of its initiatives this year.

“We want to be more social-minded and to be more in the community, versus the first three years when we dealt with infrastructure, with things damaged from the hurricane, and then trying to rebuild homes in the communities.

“So, we want to try to do things on a social level. Right now, we are trying to put together a program where persons can actually come into the center and speak with a psychiatrist. We want to offer free help for those persons who just need someone to talk to. That is what we are working on now.”

Questioned about the reopening of Susan J. Wallace Center, which housed several community programs hosted by the City of Freeport Council, Culmer informed that repairs are still being done at the center.

“We’re in discussions with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) that actually owns that building, in terms of seeing how we can co-exist in that building, because they have some plans they want to do in there also.

“We had a number of programs going on there – Arts and Craft, After School, Computer classes, Yoga, Ballroom Dancing, basketball and tennis. So, discussions are ongoing with the GBPA.

“However, we are looking to open the Wellington Ferguson Community Center in Pioneers Loop pretty soon,” Culmer added.

This daily reached out to officials from the GBPA with regard to discussions with the City of Council as it relates to the Susan J. Wallace Center.

A spokesperson acknowledged the interest on the facility.

“The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) is grateful to the City of Freeport Council for the invaluable community services over the years, and in particular, its efforts of engaging the community to provide after-school programs, adult courses and sporting activities.

“As you are aware, the center was leased to the City of Freeport Council for a period of 10 years, which has now expired. The Council was responsible for the upkeep of the premises. Regrettably, even prior to Hurricane Dorian, we noted that the center was in dire need of repairs. Since the storm, GBPA has carried out extensive renovations at our own cost, fully restored and upgraded the complex,” the GBPA spokesperson told this daily via a telephone call.

“With the catastrophic damage of Hurricane Dorian and the onset of COVID-19, our economy has been challenged in ways we have never experienced. In an effort to help our island to sustainably recover, our organization has placed a strategic focus on the development and training of small, medium and micro-sized businesses. With plans in place to support the local licensees, and entrepreneurs of our community, we have decided that the center will be repurposed and renamed the ‘Susan J. Wallace Business Centre.’

“The City of Freeport Council has been offered, free of charge, dedicated spaces, and will also have access to additional amenities between 9 am -5 pm. The Council and local organizations and charities are welcomed to request additional space as needed. The GBPA will bear the cost for all utilities, 24-hour security, and building and grounds maintenance.

“Moving forward, we plan for the center to be operated by our Invest Grand Bahama Small Business Bureau in conjunction with the City of Freeport Council. In adherence to the COVID-19 Emergency protocols, our community buildings remain closed. We will continue to work with all relevant parties on the timing for the reopening,” concluded the GBPA spokesperson.