Cost Right Freeport donates supplies to GB Children’s Home

COST RIGHT DONATION – Cost Right Freeport is once again demonstrated its support of the Grand Bahama community, donating much-needed housewares and supplies to the newly refurbished Grand Bahama Children’s Home. Pictured are representatives from the GB Children’s Home and Cost Right. (PHOTO COURTESY OF COST RIGHT)

Cost Right Freeport is once again demonstrated its support of the Grand Bahama community, donating much-needed housewares and supplies to the newly refurbished Grand Bahama Children's Home.

The children’s home suffered devastating losses due to Hurricane Dorian and residents were temporarily moved to homes in Nassau. The children are expected to return home after more than a year of being away.

“We wanted to help welcome the children back and also ensure that the home received the supplies necessary to get back up and running effectively and efficiently,” said Trevor Edgecombe, Store Manager of Cost Right Freeport.

“Cost Right is a pillar in the community having been here supporting and employing Grand Bahamians for more than 30 years, and we consider it our responsibility to always do our part to help our communities grow and strive."

Leslie Baptiste, a representative from the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, thanked Cost Right for their help and continued support of the home and people of Grand Bahama.