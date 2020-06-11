Cooper: ‘Latest budget frightening’

OPPOSITION – Deputy Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chester Cooper, called the 2020/2021 Budget, “disappointing, uninspiring, unimpressive, unbelievable and frightening.” (PHOTO: TNG)

Opposition Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, on Monday in the House of Assembly, blasted the government’s 2020/2021 Budget, calling it “disappointing, uninspiring, unimpressive, unbelievable and frightening.”

Cooper added that the latest document represents a missed opportunity to press the reset button and does nothing that, in his opinion, to make The Bahamas more resilient.

“It includes nothing that makes me feel we will be better off in 12 or 24 months than we are today. The budget is treading water, borrowing big, but not doing big things. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented leadership.

“This budget does not display the leadership the Bahamian people need during these times,” he stated.

Cooper, who made his contribution to the House of Assembly Monday morning, following Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest, Minister of Finance, pointed out that while the government seeks to defend its borrowing by bringing up “old bills” from the previous administration, it does not shy away from the fact that the Free National Movement (FNM) borrowed $3 billion and increased Vat (value added tax) by 60 percent in its first three years of governance.

“Let me explain how we arrive at $3 billion. Go to page nine of your previous estimates for 2017/2018. You can clearly see that you, the FNM Administration, borrowed $753 million. Now go to the current estimates. On page seven, you would see in 2018/2019 $1.09 billion was borrowed.

“On that same page look at the 2019/2020 column, $1.35 billion was borrowed. This equals $3.19 billion. That is the figure we are dealing with,” Cooper explained. “So, when I say that you borrowed $3 billion, in addition to raising VAT by 60 percent with very little to show for it, according to the Bahamian people, these are the numbers I am talking about.”

Suggesting what should have been done, Cooper maintained that back in March of this year, he advised the government that it should have gone early and gone hard with bold fiscal action.

“I told you to identify loan facilities between $1 to $2 billion dollars in a low-interest environment. Money was cheap at the time; yet, you failed to act. I suggested that the total stimulus could be a combination of direct borrowing and public private partnerships for projects to create much-needed jobs, and stimulate the domestic economy and use a portion to pay debt coming due in the near term.

“Listen to me carefully now, I said: ‘If the crisis is shorter or flatter that we now anticipate, any excess may be used to pay-down existing high interest debt, reducing future debt servicing pressure.’ I suggested hundreds of millions of this money could be used for temporary employment programs. Many of you may not appreciate this, but low-income level spending puts money right back into the economy, community convenience stores, stimulates small businesses, spurs employment and grows the economy.

“In fact, the government gets some back in the form of VAT each time it circulates. You didn’t listen and you missed an opportunity,” he noted.

“I suggested that the government appoint a Debt Management Committee with a mandate to review, and recommend advice on the efficient management and structure of the country’s debt, comprised of representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank and private sector experts. But you did not.

“I suggested the government seek to issue up to $1 billion in bonds over the next year: long-term zero-coupon COVID Bonds with terms of 40-50 years or longer of up to $350 million; medium-term COVID Bonds with a maturity date of up to 10 years of up to $200 million; and short-term bonds up to five years, targeted at banks of up to $500 million.

“Yet, you did nothing in this vein,” Cooper maintained.

He noted that at least $150 million of the borrowed funds should have been used to build state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, eCommerce, telemedicine, online education and eGovernment, where persons in the remotest parts of Grand Cay or Matthew Town could access government services at a click.

Cooper said with digitization the country can pivot its financial services industry to FinTech, InsureTech using RegTech and SupTech.

“You had 10 weeks to figure this out and source it. Yet, you did nothing along those lines,” he stated.

“We (Progressive Liberal Party) suggested you take advantage of the low cost of oil to reduce cost of electricity at least by 25 percent to increase GDP by at least one percent. Oil was $20 per barrel then. It dropped to near zero a few weeks later. Yet, you did nothing of the sort.

“Oil is now trading at over $40 per barrel and raising by the day. We suggested the government take $250 million and invest, immediately, in real food security. This would have met our current in country demand and set us up to reinvigorate our agricultural exports. I see now there is just lip-service to food security,” said Cooper.

He noted that there’s nothing bold about the $3 million allocated to that.

“You should have taken $200 million to make available in grants and loans to small and medium size enterprises.

You did not, and now, many businesses that could have been saved will not reopen.

“I told you to spend $50 million on food and rental assistance.

You did not, now many will face eviction after the emergency order is lifted. Many landlords will have to pay catch up with their banks and may be subject to higher interest rates.

“You could have done so much more. But you didn’t,” he said. “Now you sit here and make jokes about what I suggested to stimulate and shore up the economy. While you joke and scramble for political points, your inaction has cost us. We will likely suffer greater economic decline than our regional counterparts as a result.

“The global gross domestic decline as a result of the pandemic is projected at three percent. The United States’ decline is estimated at six percent. But, The Bahamas is projected to have a GDP decline of 12 percent.”

That, according to Cooper, is four times the global average; and twice that of the declines expected in America.

“It speaks to our lack of resilience. It speaks to a need for bold structural reform. We suffered a downgrade since this started; it is arguable that bold action could have warded that off. Now, the interest rate on our paper is trading at up to 15 percent.

“The Minister of Finance should quantify the actual dollar loss, opportunity cost to the Bahamian people. I told you to borrow to transform The Bahamas, not just to pay the bills. You have borrowed more than $3 billion in three years with very little to show for it.

“You will likely exceed borrowings of $5 billion in five years.

Big borrowing should equate to big things. We need a plan that will grow the economy by five to eight percent. Debt is not bad in and of itself, but it should be seen as an investment of the people’s money.

“Where is the return on our investment?” Cooper asked.

“Good luck explaining to the Bahamian people exactly where all that money gone,” said the Opposition’s shadow Minister of Finance.