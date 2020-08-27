Cooper calls for proper dialogue between Govt., business owners

DARREN COOPER, Proprietor of D’s Car Rentals

Amidst the reopening of additional businesses on the island following an extended lockdown period, a leading member of the Small Business Community organization, Darren Cooper told The Freeport News that moving forward, there must be proper dialogue between the government and business owners.

Such a discussion, he said, must come before a decision to lockdown the island is made, particularly for small to medium sized businesses that are trying to survive in the already sluggish economy.

Most of Grand Bahama’s commercial operations have been closed since late July because of the directive from Competent Authority Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, to combat the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), after there was a spike in cases on the island.

However, the prime minister announced Monday, August 24 that businesses and other activities could resume, but with restrictions.

In a recent interview, Cooper expressed his firm conviction regarding the necessary networking.

“Moving forward to full reopening and building the island’s economy, would take proper dialogue with business owners and government. There are some ideas that business owners have, as it relates to the reopening of our economy. The business community is seeking ways to assist the government, even as it relates to making sure that we have the testing capacity, or the ability to test on Grand Bahama.

“And hopefully, we’ll be able to have a proper dialogue with the government, so that we could also suggest that we could have a rapid testing machine at our ports of entry, so that when people do come in we can do an automatic test.

“Persons that come in with symptoms, even persons who would have traveled, even Bahamians, the suggestion is to put a budget in place (for them) to be able to be tested on arrival,” said Cooper.

He pointed out that these measures have already been implemented in some countries around the world.

“So, I think it is important that we look at that. That’s a very good strategy to put in place to stop the spread. We would be able to detect it right away and put those persons in quarantine or get them to the necessary health facility that is available.

“Those are a few of things we think can work for the opening of our economy,” Cooper suggested.

Noting that the winter season is quickly approaching, Cooper said that it is very important that the government begin to put the necessary mechanisms in place.



“We don’t want to lose our winter birds that come every year, that make great investments in our community and patronize many businesses. And so, those are some of the things we need to dialogue about and I think the Government of The Bahamas needs to understand that this is a partnership effort. We are willing and ready to work with the government to give and lend our suggestions, also, to lend our support in making sure that we don’t continue to lose, but that we continue to build,” he said.

The partnership works when both sides do their part, he added.

“So, one of the things we have and are encouraging Grand Bahamians and residents to do is, continue to wear your masks, hand sanitize and keep your physical distance.

“We don’t want to lose any more of our Bahamians citizens than we’ve already lost. So, these simple health tips that have been given to us, we think it is very important that we pay attention to them.

“We also want to encourage Grand Bahamians to keep their immune systems build up with the necessary vitamins, getting that exercise in, getting that sun in your body. It will also help as we move forward and continue to find treatments that can safeguard and protect from COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is here, and as a people, we have to learn to live with it and not be fearful, knowing that some persons will experience it and some persons won’t.

“But we want to encourage Grand Bahamians to do their part as we do ours, to make sure that the health care facilities are not overwhelmed and burdened with patients having COVID-19.

“And so, let’s continue to do our part, we are all in this together,” he concluded.