Construction firm donates to primary school students

DONATION – Edwards San Jose Construction Company made a donation of 40 grocery gift certificates to families with primary school aged children here on Grand Bahama Island and Bimini. Pictured from left to right are Margo Victor, Business Manager, Edwards San Jose Construction; Ivan Butler, District Superintendent of Education, Grand Bahama, Bimini and the Cays, Ministry of Education and Pamela Roberts, Administrator, Edwards San Jose Construction. (PHOTO COURTESY OF EDDIE VICTOR)

Gifting 40 families with grocery gift certificates this holiday season, the staff at Edwards San Jose Construction (ESJC) informed that the need was seen to assist residents in Grand Bahama and Bimini that have primary school children in their care during the tough, present economic times.

ESJC’s Business Manager Margo Victor along with other members of the team made the presentation to the principals of the government primary schools on the island and to Ivan Butler, district superintendent of education, who accepted the certificates on behalf of the government primary school in Bimini.

“Today, we are donating grocery certificates to 40 families that have primary school age children on Grand Bahama and Bimini.

“The thing that breaks our hearts is to see families with small children grapple with challenges of a bad economy.

“Since Hurricane Dorian and the economic shutdowns due to COVID-19, families worry about mortgages, rent, utility bills and even day-to-day expenses,” Victor said.

“As a Christian community, we must look at how Jesus prescribed the way that we should lend support to others. Jesus said firstly, we are to love the Lord our God with all our heart, with all our mind and with all our souls. Secondly, we must love our neighbors as we love ourselves.

“While our donation today may not solve the problems of an ailing economy, we trust and we hope that it answers the prayer of a little child. It gives us great pleasure to make these grocery gift certificate donations to 40 families on Grand Bahama Island and Bimini, which is targeted through the primary schools,” Victor added.

She noted that ESJC’s staff, which are all family members, wanted to lend this kind of support to families in the district.

“We thank God for our Superintendent Mr. Butler and principals like those who care, to provide for families’ needs up front. And so, we thank you for this opportunity,” said Victor.

A few of the principals expressed their appreciation to the staff for the gesture.

Principal at Maurice Moore Primary School Tammy Ellis-Elliott stated: “It is a great gesture for companies to come and to be a part of the lives of the children. We know that these are hard economic times and this token of their appreciation will go a long way in helping in some way or another. We just want to say thank you because we know that it will go a long way and be helpful in these economic times.”

Rodney Bethel, Principal at Hugh Campbell Primary School Rodney Bethel added: “We are indeed grateful for this wonderful donation that we accept on behalf of the students at Hugh Campbell Primary School. I am sure that it will go a long way in assisting them, especially during this Christmas season, to help to provide food for their families.”

Principal at Lewis Yard Primary School Juanita Hanna commented: “This feels wonderful to receive this contribution from (Edwards) San Jose Construction.

“During this season we are truly appreciative of this kind gesture. These are difficult times and so we are truly grateful for this donation. We believe that it will go a very long way especially during these struggling times that parents are having with the loss of jobs and so, the social and economic conditions are really challenging. This will go a long way in contributing to the lives of our children,” she concluded.