CONGRATULATIONS SUPERINTENDENT PINDER

CONGRATULATIONS – In photo at left is Supt. Terecita Pinder; pictured in top photos from left are Supt. Ann Marie Neilly, Supt. Calvin Robinson and Supt. Kosyngo Ewing. In bottom photos from left are Supt. Hawthorne Russell, Supt. Edroy Ferguson and Supt. Michael Thurston.

Special Commentary

The name Terecita Pinder was on the list of police officers promoted from assistant superintendent to the full superintendent rank.

The approachable, extremely courteous, and professional law enforcement agent was among six others from the Grand Bahama District, who were elevated during the very recent promotions processed by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and, announced by Commissioner of Police Paul A. Rolle.

Along with Superintendent Pinder, the GB officers who were moved up to that rank included: Edroy Ferguson, Ann Neely, Calvin Robinson, Kosygen Ewing, Michael Thurston and Hawthorne Russell. Also, Kimberly Taylor, Kenwood Taylor and Brian Rolle, all to Chief Superintendents.

However, my focus today is on “Superintendent” Pinder, who has headed the GB Police Community Relations admirably. As the top working executive at The Freeport News, shortly upon assuming the responsibility in May of 2014, I had the pleasure of the then, Inspector Pinder, visiting my office and pledging to work closely in the interest of fostering the work of the Police Force in Grand Bahama, and, being a part of the networking process with organizations that were primary stakeholders on the island.

From that point onward, there never was a time when I sought to make contact with Officer Pinder, I didn’t have success. I was never disappointed. There were times indeed, when I pushed for more details, but true to protocol, she disclosed officially, only what she could, at the time.

Although, the scenario was repeated quite a number of times, Officer Pinder would be courteous, (sometimes slightly annoyingly so), but the absolute professional always, with an awareness of just how far she could go, in divulging pertinent police information.

I gained a lot of respect for the lady and can say without any reservation, that she was largely responsible for the quality relationship The Freeport News has had with the GB Police Department over these last six years, for sure.

Superintendent Pinder enhances the image of the GB Police Force, indeed the wider environment of policing in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The promotion was quite deserving.

Best wishes Superintendent Pinder!

May God continue to bless you and yours, and, inspire the top-level policing you have become known for!