Colina gives financially to GB Red Cross Center

GIVING BACK – (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Colina Insurance Limited, demonstrated its commitment to being a good corporate entity on Wednesday, September 30, by making a substantial monetary donation to the Bahamas Red Cross, Grand Bahama Center, to assist with its ongoing outreach initiatives.

Elrod Outten, the branch manager, Grand Bahama and Abaco, Colina Insurance Limited, noted that the donation was indeed one that the company was committed to making, to assist in positively impacting the society which is being served.

“I am delighted to make this presentation to The Bahamas Red Cross. Colina is committed to community building and positively impacting our society. While we hope that we do not experience another hurricane this season, we believe that preparedness is key. We hope this donation will provide some assistance.

“We would like to commend the Red Cross on the outstanding work that they are doing in our communities and wish them every success as they continue to make valuable contributions. Colina strongly believes that there is strength in unity and so, our team here stands ready to serve and will roll up our sleeves as needed,” Outten said.

He explained also, the reason the Bahamas Red Cross was chosen as the recipient of the donation at this time was, due to the fact that the organization’s presence is far-reaching, and, its commitment to serving and helping the most vulnerable is vast.

“The Red Cross has a far-reaching arm and I know that they would do a better job of reaching our citizens, more than we do,” Outten added.

Bahamas Red Cross Administrator, Grand Bahama Center, Stephanie Barr expressed gratitude and appreciation to Colina Insurance Limited for the "timely" donation, noting that the funds will go a long way in continuing humanitarian efforts.

“Today, I must say we are elated that Mr. Outten and Colina Insurance have come on board in giving us this donation that is far-reaching within the community.

“On behalf of the Bahamas Red Cross, Grand Bahama Center, we would just like to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to Mr. Outten and Colina Insurance. Your donation will be seen and felt throughout the community as we go,” Barr assured.

She pointed out the areas of focus in providing assistance.

“Some of the functions that we have running include feeding 50 persons every day, with a hot meal. We have another 25 (persons) who we send out parcels to, every month, because they can prepare the meals themselves. And so, this is so timely. We can go ahead and continue to service the public.”

Barr added that the local branch is also assisting the government with its feeding initiative.

The Bahamas Red Cross, Grand Bahama Center serves as one of the food voucher distribution centers on the island.

The Grand Bahama Food Distribution Task Force, via the Feed Grand Bahama Program, as of September 25, has distributed a total of 18,000 food vouchers.

The Bahamas Branch of the Red Cross was formed in 1939. The Red Cross is an international humanitarian organization, which is highly recognized worldwide.

The overall mission of The Red Cross is to work for the prevention of disease; the promotion of health and social welfare; to train personnel; and to encourage voluntary service. By doing so, the Red Cross acts as a channel for collecting money and goods donated by the general public for the sick, the suffering and overall, for persons in need of basic necessities.