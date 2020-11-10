Colina continues donations to non-profit organizations

COLINA CONTINUES TO SUPPORT – Colina Insurance Limited is once again proving its worth as a good corporate citizen, making a sizeable monetary donation to a local non-profit organization – Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO). Pictured at left accepting on behalf of ROYO is President Dudley Seide. Making the presentation at right is Colina’s Branch Manager for Grand Bahama and Abaco, Elrod Outten. (PHOTO: SHAYE STUBBS)

In light of the global pandemic which has wreaked havoc on the world, Colina Insurance Limited is once again proving its worth as a good corporate citizen, making a sizeable monetary donation to a local non-profit organization.

Most recently, the Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) was the recipient.

Branch Manager for Grand Bahama and Abaco, Elrod Outten, expressed that the presentation is to assist ROYO, as has been done for other entities in the past.

“I am pleased to be here this morning to make this presentation to Reach Out Youth Organization Ministries.

“Colina is committed to community building and impacting society through providing humanitarian support. While we hope for a speedy recovery of our economy, we also understand the importance of touching lives. We hope this donation will provide some assistance for the back- to-school program and all of the initiatives that you are taking on during this time. We would like to commend Reach Out ministry personnel for the work that they are doing and wish them every success with their ongoing efforts.

“Colina strongly believes in education and the social development of our communities and so we hope that this would provide some vital assistance needed.

“Colina has always been a good corporate citizen, going back to numerous hurricanes that have passed through Grand Bahama. We are here for Grand Bahama and other communities throughout our Commonwealth of The Bahamas, in times of need,” he added.

Outten said other corporate entities on the island should do the same.

“I believe that we should all be touched with some level of care, or some humanitarian aspects for our communities. I think it is the right thing to do. I cannot think of any other way to say ‘thank you' to the communities that have supported us throughout the years.”

ROYO President Dudley Seide thanked Outten and the entire Colina family.

“First of all, I would like to say a special thank you to Colina, for choosing our organization. They are confident in what we do here in Grand Bahama and so, I am very grateful. We have been on the ground since (Hurricane) Dorian; also, since COVID-19 we were on the ground again. We have fed over 20,000 families here on Grand Bahama and also hosted our back-to-school giveaway, to assist families.

“Every day, we have about 60 to 70 families come to the Center, looking for grocery items. We have been doing a lot of work. I am just pleased that a company like Colina sees our work, and today they will assist us in helping to continue our work here on Grand Bahama.

“We will also be preparing for our Thanksgiving dinner, which we normally host on the island. We will also be hosting a Christmas giveaway, whereby we intend to feed over 1,000 families and give out about 1,000 toys, which we do every year, here on Grand Bahama.

“This work cannot continue unless we receive funding. A lot of times, what people do not see, is when families come to the center in need of help. We need funding to continue this work,” Seide said.

He emphasized the importance of non-governmental organizations which have assistance/development programs.

“I think that is what corporate Grand Bahama needs to know. If we do not have it a lot of times mothers, families will go to bed hungry. If our organization was not around, a lot of young men might get in trouble and so there is a lot that we do. We mentor and we also provide for folks here in Grand Bahama,” he concluded.