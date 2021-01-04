COGOP hosts New Year’s Day feeding initiative

FEEDING INITIATIVE – Hundreds were fed New Year’s Day courtesy of the Church of God of Prophecy, Pinedale Men’s Fellowship Ministry and its partners. Pictured (insert) is Director of Men’s Fellowship Ministry Eric Forbes. (PHOTOS: BARBARA WALKIN)

Hundreds were fed New Year’s Day courtesy of the Church of God of Prophecy, Pinedale Men’s Fellowship Ministry and its partners.

The goal of the community feeding initiative was to feed 700 persons and from the attendance and deliveries, the objective was met.

Senior pastor Keith B. Palmer explained that the initiative was created by members of the Men’s Fellowship Ministry, who sought the partnership of H. Forbes Charter, ALIV/REV and the Pinedale Association.

“It was something that was talked about for some time by various ministries of the church, but the Men’s Ministry thought it fitting and timely at this time of the year to make the initial move,” Palmer explained.

“And so, we bless the Lord for what we see happening. I am extremely excited about the community involvement, the community participation, and the people who have taken part by way of food preparation and volunteering.

“And so, we thank God for that,” said Palmer.

Men’s Fellowship Ministry Director Eric Forbes, described the initiative as “very important, very significant.”

He continued: “I just returned to the church grounds from deliveries to a few homes and it was my joy to deliver a plate to an elderly person just sitting at home and didn’t know what was going on but was thankful for the food.

“So, this is massive and I want to do more of this. This has to reach the whole community.”

Forbes noted that the goal of the January 1 initiative was to feed 700 residents in the community.

“I am pleased with the turn out and I want to thank all of the volunteers, those in the kitchen, delivering and just participating to make this a success. We are thankful to ALIV/REV, Mr. Forbes, the Pinedale Association, The Cooling Waters and the Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, Mrs. Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, who is in the kitchen assisting in every capacity,” concluded Forbes.