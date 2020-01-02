City of Pembroke Pines officials come bearing gifts

GIFTS FOR THE KIDS – Florida based non-governmental organization (NGO), Third Wave Alliance (TWA) received a welcomed gift of toys to distribute to kids throughout the island of Grand Bahama on December 13. The donation was personally presented to the local TWA representative by Frank Ortis, Mayor of the City of Pembroke Pines, who travelled to the island along with the Commissioner of the City of Pembroke Pines, Jay Schwartz. Accepting on behalf of TWA was Donna Mackey (right), TWA’s Bahamas Ambassador. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Florida based non-governmental organization (NGO), Third Wave Alliance (TWA) received a welcomed gift of toys to distribute to kids throughout the island of Grand Bahama on December 13. The donation was personally presented to the local TWA representative by Frank Ortis, Mayor of the City of Pembroke Pines, who travelled to the island along with the Commissioner of the City of Pembroke Pines, Jay Schwartz.

Ortis shared with this daily, upon their arrival, that is was a pleasure for him to travel to the island for the special presentation, which would hopefully, put smiles on the faces of countless children that lost so much as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

“The City of Pembroke Pines is a city known for kindness, compassion and forgiveness. We are extending that to the children of The Bahamas, particularly dropping off in Freeport, gifts that were donated by some very generous people.

“Back in Pembroke Pines, the Police Department was involved in this; our great, great city police department. Somerset School has also put together all of these toys, for the kids,” he revealed.

“It was an honour for Commissioner Jay D. Schwartz and I, to be asked to come here and deliver these toys, for these kids. Hopefully, it will make a brighter Christmas,” concluded Ortis.

Commissioner Schwartz added, “Three months ago, I was a part of the City of Pembroke Pines effort to deliver water, food and much-needed hurricane relief supplies. We dropped the supplies in Freeport and then went to Treasure Cay (Abaco).”

While in Abaco, Schwartz informed said that they also had the opportunity to meet with the chief of the Fire Department in Abaco.

“We then went back to Pembroke Pines and put an alert out to all of the fire stations, about the needs and the fire support needed in Abaco. We brought medics and medical supplies as well.

“Three months later, we are here again, trying to provide a happy Christmas for the children,” noted Schwartz.

TWA’s Bahamas Ambassador Donna Mackey, thanked the men for their contributions to both Grand Bahama and Abaco, during one of the nation’s most difficult times.

“I am very pleased with this partnership with the Mayor of Pembroke Pines and the Third Wave volunteers. We have had this crisis with Dorian since September, and this will be a part of a happy ending; the happiness that we hope the children will experience as a result of this generosity of the Mayor and his team.”