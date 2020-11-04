CID offers tips regarding appropriate behavior towards minors’ well-being

INSP. LATOTA MAJOR-ROLLE, Officer-in-Charge of the Sexual Investigations Unit, CID

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Northern District recently shared useful tips for parents and guardians regarding the safety and well-being of minors, while in their care.

According to Inspector Latoya Major-Rolle, OIC, Sexual Investigations Unit, CID, as sensitizing residents about such information in public settings is limited at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided to share the information with the media to disseminate the vital tips.

“We want to provide tips to the community, parents particularly, in managing their children at home.

“Consistent with our Commissioner’s (Paul Rolle) Policing Plan for 2020, with emphasis on Priority #1-Prevention and reduction of crime; Priority #4-People at risk of harm; it gives me great pleasure to provide timely tips for parents, for ensuring the safety of their children.

“The Children’s and Young Persons Act is a guideline that aids in children’s care and protection. In case you are in doubt, a minor is considered a person who is under the age of 18-years-old. To effectively protect our darlings, we, as parents, guardians, law enforcement officers, social workers, school officials, church members and concerned citizens need to incorporate the following approach, when dealing with our children,” said Major-Rolle.

The tips are:

1. “We must build relationships and gain trust. Our children are often afraid to engage us for guidance on issues and challenges they are facing, solely because we fail to develop a bond with them; we are either too busy, tired or just not interested in their wellbeing. Moreover, they are reluctant to talk to us for fear that we may share their experiences with others. We need to change this behavior and display a more welcoming spirit.

2. “We must educate our children on what is right from wrong. As parents, we sometime neglect our duties to talk openly to our children about the facts of life. Sex education for some reason is always the most challenging topic for parents to discuss, but this is indeed vital, as children of all ages are victims of various sexual assaults.

3. “We must monitor our children, their friends, associates, behavior and hangout spots. Sometimes busy schedules consume many parents, so that they fail to recognize when their kids are in danger. In some instances, children run away from the home and the parents cannot even provide simple information to the police, regarding their children’s friends, associates or their hangouts. When a child feels they are being neglected, they are sometimes persuaded through peer pressure and find themselves on the wrong side of the law," she said.

The law enforcement officer added that parents and guardians must be vigilant of what their wards are using their electronic devices for, to ensure that they are at all times, participating in age appropriate activities.

“We must be cognizant to who your children are hanging with. If they are leaving home to go with family and friends, there must be a check and balance. We cannot allow these children to make plans on their own, and we just sit back and not be involved. We must check our homes at nighttime, prior to going to bed. Prior to going to bed at night, we must ensure that our homes are properly secured. We cannot go to bed early in the evening and not surface until the following morning. We must make periodic checks throughout the night, to ensure that our children are accounted for in the home,” added Major-Rolle.

4. “We must network and seek support from groups, clubs and neighborhoods. The Police Department works together with the Department of Social Services and other agencies, when dealing with children under the age of 18 years. In cases where a child or young person is a victim of crime, the person will be interviewed by either a social worker or a police officer, with or without the parents present, depending on the particulars. We recognize, in some cases, parents pose a threat to the investigation; hence, there is a need to eliminate them from the case. Your local police department partners with churches and civic groups, with youth activities throughout the district. We encourage you to enroll your children in positive extra-curricular activities to eliminate idle time," she added.

Major-Rolle concluded by informing that it is the duty of parents and guardians to report any crime against minors to the authorities. Failure to do so can result in charges being pressed against them as well as the perpetrators, she pointed out.

“As law enforcement officers, we often encounter situations whereby the adults find it necessary or convenient to be the judge and the jury with matters of child abuse. More or less, they work the issue out to appease their satisfaction without seeking to involve the relevant authorities. This is not, and will not be tolerated. The law mandates, under the Child Protection Act, Section 63, to report the abuse of any type, against a minor once made aware. I cannot overemphasize that once an abuse, that is neglect, abandonment, physical or sexual against is brought to your attention, you must report it to the relevant authorities.

“Finally, we wish to send a strong and firm warning to men and women who choose to prey on minors. We strongly direct you to discontinue this practice. We will spare no rod, with bringing offenders to justice,” she emphasized.