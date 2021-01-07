CIBC FristCaribbean International Bank moving back ‘home’

Management of CIBC FristCaribbean International, GB announced in a statement recently that the branch will be returning to its original office.

“We are pleased to inform you that effective Tuesday, January 12, 2021 our Freeport Branch will be relocated to a new state-of-the-art location on Pioneer’s Way across from the Port Authority building.

“Our current East Mall location will close on Friday, January 8 at 4:30pm. We will begin operations at our new branch at Pioneer’s Way on Tuesday, January 12, at 9:30am, following the public holiday.

“Our telephone numbers, e-mail addresses and operating hours remain the same. We look forward to serving you at our new location.”