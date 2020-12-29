Christmas Holiday weekend marred by tragic incidents

TRAFFIC FATALITY – A traffic accident on Boxing Day claimed the life of Charlie Bethel, near the Jack Hayward Junior High School. This was Grand Bahama’s 13th traffic fatality for 2020. (PHOTO BY VANDYKE HEPBURN)

The Christmas Holiday weekend in Grand Bahama was marred by tragedy, leaving several families in mourning.

Tragic events occurred, beginning Christmas Eve – Thursday, December 24 – when a 21-year-old, who was involved in traffic accident days earlier, December 18, died in hospital.

Reports revealed that the young man, who was the driver of a brown Honda Accord on that fateful night, lost control of the vehicle, struck three cars before crashing into a brick wall on Queens Highway.

He and his passenger were ejected for the vehicle.

Both were rushed to the trauma section of the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH), however, the driver succumbed to injuries suffered in the collision.

Less than 24-hours later, Christmas Day shortly after 1:00 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence on Raleigh Drive, where they found a male hanging from the ceiling.

The man was unofficially identified as Desi Stuart.

According to information, the deceased was last seen alive around 5:00 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

The police informed the matter remains under investigation.

Then, on Boxing Day sometime around 9:00 p.m. Charlie Bethel became the island’s 13th traffic fatality, when the blue two-door Honda Accord he was driving, slammed into a concrete column at Jack Hayward Junior High School.

Initial police investigations revealed that Bethel was traveling east on Cathedral Boulevard when his vehicle ran off the road, hitting the column and bursting into flames.

The fire emergency brigade and traffic officers responded to the scene, extinguished the fire, and used the ‘Jaws of Life’ to remove the driver from the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are continuing in all these matters.