Chief Justice hoping to make “real” changes in the judiciary

BRIAN MOREE Chief Justice of The Bahamas

Chief Justice Brian Moree QC is hoping to make several changes in the judiciary, this year.

Moree shared his plans for 2020, during the opening of the Legal Year ceremony on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Pro Cathedral of Christ the King Church.

Moree noted that not only does the annual service mark the opening of Legal Year, but it also represents a time for the Chief Justice to lay out plans for the New Year and give an account to the public of the last year.

Noting that members of the judiciary take their duties very seriously, the Chief Justice said that this end, there are many changes that need to be made to propel the judicial system moving forward.

“The first thing we have to do is, we have to modernize and reform the court system,” said Moree.

He expressed that The Bahamas’ judiciary and court system must be updated to suit the 21st century. “First of all, we need to introduce a technology platform. Today, we have very little technology in our court system … this is unacceptable.”

He added that through working with his colleagues and stakeholders, they plan to introduce an information communication and technology (ICT) platform.

“That’s going to allow us to put in place an integrated case management system, which would allow us to monitor our cases, it’ll help us to clear out some of this backlog,” said Moree.

The Chief Justice noted that once the system is implemented, they would be able to bring a whole series of electronic services over a period of 24-36 months. “Things like e-filing, e-scheduling, e-calendars, e-payments, e-notices and an e-probate programme. All of these e-services are going to be modules which can talk to one another.”

According to Moree, this would enormously increase productivity as they would be able to monitor disposition cycles of cases, meaning from start to finish.

He furthered that another change they want to make is, to introduce a mediation module to resolve some cases outside of a courtroom.

“No court can clear all of the cases in its file; there’s just too many. So, we need to utilize more effectively alternative dispute resolution mechanism. The one we’re going to focus on in the short-term is mediation,” he said, noting that mediation could be very useful in family courts.

Chief Justice Moree also revealed that the judiciary plans to introduce a new set of Supreme Court rules, which would eliminate the need for a lot of the “old-fashioned” procedures.

“We’re going to have telephone hearings, video conferences hearings, we’re going to have limited submissions, instead of lawyers putting into the courts 50-60 pages of submissions … things are going to be have to be done much more succinctly,” he said.

He added that the judiciary will be following the Civil Procedure Rule which many other Commonwealth countries have accepted. “These rules we hope are going to make civil and commercial litigation much more effective and efficient.”

The judiciary will also implement special courts, including a “breakout” Family Court dealing with only family-based cases such as divorces, adoptions, guardianships, child custody and it will be specially equipped to be much more holistic in its approach … “Because these family issues are very sensitive and we can’t really run a Family Court the same way we run a Civil Court.”

There will also be establishing a “breakout” Commercial Court, which would absorb some of the high-level commercial cases, added the Chief Justice.

He revealed that there is also a plan to implement a digital recording system in the courts. “We’re going to modernize the way in which we record the court proceedings.”

According to the Chief Justice, this will be producing court transcripts much easier. Also, in the plans is an automated bail manning system and an automated listing office.

Chief Justice Moree also shared that physical improvements in the courts are much-needed. He revealed that the condition of the courts in Grand Bahama are better than those in New Providence.

“Some of the buildings that we are occupying, in Nassau, are in a terrible state of disrepair. The roofs have been leaking for many, many years. Courts are disrupted during bad weather, which is unacceptable in 2020 for a country like The Bahamas,” he said.

He added that the judiciary is trying to get The Bahamas Government to commit to building a new court complex in Nassau, where they would be able to concentrate all of the courts, registries and services in a single building which is designed and customized to their needs.

“This would be immensely helpful in making us more productive and more efficient,” he said.

He noted that it is of paramount importance that the judiciary acts as an independent entity.

“The judges, magistrates and registrars are completely independent of all other forms of other branches of government,” he said.

However, he added that this independence needs to be deepened by providing the judiciary with its own resources, so that it can build its own institutional capacity … “Because we don’t want to run the judiciary as just another ministry of the government or as a branch or as an agency, where we won’t depend upon the Cabinet for decisions or for funding. That is not what we want.”

Chief Justice Moree added that the members judiciary needs to be able to make their own decisions in the interest of the Bahamian people to fulfill their mandate of dispensing justice in the country.

“We need to be left alone to run our own affairs, but we need to account all of it to the Bahamian people for the resources that we are using,” he said.

Chief Justice Moree stated that the judiciary is working to accomplish this.