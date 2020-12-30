Cheryl Marshall-Campbell Foundation gives blankets

CMCF DONATION – Family members of the late veteran educator Cheryl Marshall-Campbell made a special presentation to The Kidney Centre in her honor, via the recently established foundation. Pictured third right making the presentation is Clement Campbell, husband of the late educator. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Family members of the late veteran educator Cheryl Marshall-Campbell made a special presentation to The Kidney Centre in her honor, via the recently established foundation.

Marshall-Campbell’s husband, Clement Campbell, presented The Kidney Center with four personalized blankets for the patients in their care.

“On behalf of myself; my daughter Chervita; my son McMahon; my granddaughter; and great-granddaughter; we would like to present these gifts to The Kidney Centre for their work ethic. We donate these four blankets to their longest patient, their eldest, youngest, and most recent patients.

“These blankets, we are sure, will keep them warm because I know for a fact that when my wife attended the center she often commented on how cold it was. And so, during this time of the year, we thought about them. We will continue to give through the Cheryl Marshal Foundation, to The Kidney Centre,” said Campbell.

“The Kidney Center was a home away from home for my wife. Three times per week she would come here for almost nine years. During that time, we got to know everyone. We intend to give back to the center continuously through the foundation,” concluded Campbell.

The Campbell family has also established a similar venture through the foundation, giving back from an educational standpoint.

Marshall-Campbell’s daughter Chervita stated: “As we set out to celebrate the joy and art of giving to others, the Cheryl Marshall Campbell Foundation thrives on continuing in uploading integrity, honor, principles, values and good will to all.

“It is from this backdrop the foundation continues to build on her legacy. As her foundation continues to grow, we are pleased to announce The Cheryl Marshall-Campbell Foundation Health Care initiative with The Kidney Association, which she played a pivotal role in. We wish to assist the oldest, youngest, longest and most recent patient.

“Once again, the Foundation is committed to ensuring Mrs. Marshall-Campbell continues to impact lives within our community nationally and internationally.”

Clinical Manager at The Kidney Centre Kylie Turnquest, expressed gratitude to the Campbell family on behalf of the patients, for their kind gesture.

“We truly appreciate this gift for our patients; it means a lot to them. As I mentioned to Mr. Campbell, a lot of our patients complain about being cold here at the center, and for those patients, and those who are here for treatment, this will give them some comfort while having treatment, three days per week.

“Mrs. Campbell was a well-loved member of our family, so these will be something to remember her by. Thank you again,” Turnquest said.