Charitable arms by GBPA

The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), through its charitable arm, the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), has sourced greatly needed household goods for distribution to those in our communities who continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

Many residents of Grand Bahama are still challenged by the devastation of last September’s hurricane while, at the same time, are coping with the economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The GBDRF, whose purpose is to provide hurricane relief efforts on Grand Bahama, continues to aid residents across the island,” said Ian Rolle, President of the GBPA. “We saw a significant need for furniture and appliances in homes that were flooded as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

“We tapped into our international network to explore the possibility that resorts may be going through renovations and, as a result of our efforts, were thrilled to identify a major resort willing to donate all of their furniture and appliances.”

The resort’s donation of an array of household items is valued at approximately $1.5 million. The GBPA’s charitable arm, GBDRF, covered shipping and associated fees of almost $500,000 to bring the goods to Grand Bahama.

“We received refrigerators, stoves, washers and dryers, dishwashers, dining room tables, outdoor seating areas, sofas with pull out beds, television sets, and night stands,” added Rolle. “Particularly at this challenging time, we appreciate the value of relationships and community mindedness, and are so grateful for this generous donation.”

In November 2019, the GBDRF launched a home repair portal to gather information from residents needing assistance following Hurricane Dorian. “Within the first 48 hours of launching the home repair portal, we received well over 1,000 applications,” Rolle explained. “We currently have 1,200 Grand Bahamians registered, and their needs will be reviewed first. The portal is still open to the general public, and residents from across the island are encouraged to apply. As more furniture, appliances, fixtures and other goods are received, we will accommodate new applicants.”

Residents may apply for consideration at www.gbpa.com/homerepair.