CB’s penny redemption process gaining traction

Grand Bahamians are taking full advantage of the Central Bank of the Bahamas’ Penny Redemption program, which is presently located at the Lucaya Shopping Center, outside of Solomon’s Food Store.

When this daily visited the location shortly before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, a line of persons was assembled. They were ready to redeem their pennies contained in large bags, buckets and other containers.

Dominique Moultrie of the CBB currency section shared that since Monday of this week, more persons are presenting themselves to redeem their pennies.

He explained how the process works.

“Persons must present a government issued identification and the coins must be loose. Do not bring them wrapped, otherwise you will have to take the time to unwrap them and that will slow down the process.

“We are introducing the digital currency, Sand Dollar, and so, we are asking customers to take advantage of that, as the payment method. They can, therefore, have the App (application) installed onto their phones on site. From there, they can receive immediate payment. What has happened is that we have partnered with Cash N’ Go. We have a representative here and he will assist customers with having their funds withdrawn at the Cash N’ Go location or they can use it for payment of different services, bills or things of that nature,” he said.

“In addition to that, if persons are not interested, there is the option of providing your banking information and we can deposit the funds, but that will take between five to seven days.

“We are very much aware that persons would like their funds right away and so, we are encouraging them to take advantage of the Sand Dollar platform, which will make life so much easier for them,” Moultrie added.

He pointed out that the process is a very simple.

“Right now, we have a bit of a line. Since Monday, we have intensified and so, now the momentum is building. On Monday, the word was just getting around and so, we had a bigger crowd yesterday and of course, today. Tomorrow and Friday we are anticipating something great,” he said.

For persons still in possession of pennies after this coming Friday, March 5, Moultrie said after that date there is still the option of having them rolled and taken to the local commercial banks.

“There is no need to fear. You can still do that until June. This exercise goes on until June, where we will be visiting different islands as well, after this.”

Cash N’ Go Customer Service Representative Tino Woodside, further explained how the Sand Dollar platform works.

“With the Central Bank, one of the options that persons have now is to have the pennies redeemed by sending the funds to your Sand Dollar account. The reason that I would recommend persons using this alternative is because you can visit our Cash N’ Go and collect your funds. All you have to do is download the App and you can use it, if you wish to pay your bills directly from the App.

“Also, if you want the physical cash you can go into our location on Queen’s Highway. It will not take very long for example, if you were to transfer your funds to your bank account it will take five to seven business days. However, if you use the Sand Dollar, it is instantaneous. You can leave here right now, visit the Cash N’ Go location and get your physical funds.

“Even if you still would like to have the funds deposited onto your bank account, you can still do so on the App. That will take three business days to complete,” he explained.

Woodside added that once the App is downloaded on the smartphone, customers will sign up and in the registration process they will be prompted to answer a few questions. “You will then receive an email to confirm your account.”

Once the confirmation has been made, Woodside noted that customers can return to the Cash N’ Go Cash App and proceed with various transactions. “There you can pay your bills, purchase gift cards and purchase various top up, etcetera.”

Questioned as to the option persons are choosing Woodside responded: “People like the Sand Dollar, because it is faster rather than waiting five to seven days for the funds to be transferred to their bank accounts. That is why we are here to offer them the Sand Dollar App.”

Cash N’ Go representatives will be present along with the Central Bank of The Bahamas representatives at the Solomon’s Lucaya location until this coming Friday, March 5.