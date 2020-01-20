Canon Lightbourne: ‘We have a great deal to be thankful for’

CANON NORMAN LIGHTBOURNE, Rector, Pro Cathedral of Christ the King

Residents in the Northern Bahamas have a great deal to be thankful for, after the distressing event of Hurricane Dorian, Canon Norman Lightbourne said, during the recent Legal Year opening service held in Grand Bahama.

“Who has spared our lives and allowed us to see this new year and new decade?” he asked.

Canon Lightbourne added that residents of Grand Bahama and Abaco should be particularly grateful to God for sparing them from the Category 5 Hurricane Dorian, which devastated both islands in early September 2019.

“We know how close we came to be blown away and washed away,” he said.

Canon Lightbourne noted that persons should give God the highest praise as things could have been much worse for many more people.

Dorian struck Grand Bahama on September 1, 2019, after decimating the neighbouring island of Abaco.

The storm made landfall on Grand Bahama from the eastern end of the island, leaving behind mass destruction in many areas on the island due to flooding. East Grand Bahama which includes High Rock, McLean’s Town, Pelican Point, Sweeting’s Cay and Deep Water Cay, were hardest hit. Sections of Fortune Bay, Arden Forest, the Heritage and Hudson Estates Subdivisions, Downtown Freeport and parts of Bahamia were also affected.

Residents lost their homes, vehicles and other personal possessions. Dorian’s passage also resulted in numerous deaths and missing persons for both Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Sixty deaths were recorded in Abaco along with 32 missing persons reported. There were 11 reported deaths and 22 missing persons’ reports in Grand Bahama.

Hurricane Dorian is the strongest hurricane ever to hit The Bahamas and is the joint strongest to ever hit land in the Atlantic.

According to the International Red Cross, 45 percent of homes on Grand Bahama and the Abaco have been severely damaged and destroyed about 13,000 properties. Canon Lightbourne exclaimed that no one should stop persons from showing appreciation to God for what He has done for the Bahamian people.

“From the highest mountain we will say our God is good,” he said.

He furthered that without God many of us would not have made it to this day.

Canon Lightbourne stated that Dorian disrupted the lives of thousands in ways many cannot even imagine.

He urged attendees to remember those who were displaced and left without their personal belongings.

Canon Lightbourne also encouraged them to assist those persons in whatever way they could. “To at least give your time.”

He suggested volunteering at the Bahamas Red Cross, Salvation Army, the National Emergency Management Agency or local churches that often conduct community service initiatives.

“Give an hour of your time each week,” he admonished.

Canon Lightbourne expressed that this would go a long way in assisting persons who were severely affected by Dorian.