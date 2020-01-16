Canadian couple spearheads assistance drive for Grand Bahamians immediately following Hurricane Dorian

LENDING A HELPING HAND – Canadians Ken (second left) and Fiona (left) Williams, along with friends Mike (right) and Deborah (second right) Randal, came together with other volunteers to assist Grand Bahamians with much-needed items immediately following Hurricane Dorian, back in September 2019. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Despite suffering the total loss of their Emerald Bay home, snowbirds from Canada – husband and wife Ken and Fiona Williams – decided to take immediate action in lending a generous helping hand to assist persons on the island that too, were severely impacted by the storm.

The couple shared with this daily that as the monster storm was projected to make a direct hit to the island, they were in Canada already setting plans in motion to bring relief to the Grand Bahama for what they anticipated, and eventually turned out to be the nation’s most devastating natural disaster.

While Fiona was eager to travel to the island prior to Dorian’s landfall, her husband suggested that they would be of more help staying in Canada, making preparatory arrangements to bring immediate relief once the “All Clear” was given.

“First off, we were following the hurricane as it made its approach to Grand Bahama and we could not believe it. A neighbour of ours, whose house is on stilts, was filming during the storm and we could see the water going over the roof of our house and so, we knew it was bad,” Ken recalled.

“She (Fiona) wanted to come down before the hurricane, but I told her that we could be of more help in Canada, getting thing ready (to ship here). The first thing that I did was to set up a ‘GoFundMe,’ where we raised $60,000.00. Everyone in Canada wanted to help with donations, even the association of Bahamians living in Canada. The High Commissioner in Ottawa, Alvin Smith, called me personally to thank us for what we were doing.

“We knew that it was going to be bad. We were also here during the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew and so, we knew that we had to get everything in gear,” he added.

Fiona informed this daily that immediately following the passage of Dorian, she along with her husband and volunteers loaded up a transport truck in Canada, which was donated by a Canadian.

“We then loaded up our truck and a trailer that we pulled, and friends then loaded up their trucks and we all drove down. We sent 33 pallets over on the Balaeria first.” The couple said that their first trip to Grand Bahama post-Dorian was towards the end of September.

“We delivered the items to the local Rotary Clubs, and we helped to organize and distribute our relief supplies. We made trips all the way down to East End, into McLean’s Town, where we visited some homes and gave persons things that they needed. We brought a wheelchair over for someone in Freetown as well,” Ken disclosed.

“We were here for about three weeks doing what we could, on the island, to help persons. Then we went back to Canada, loaded up another container, which we shipped here and once it got here, we returned and distributed the goods again. In that shipment we had 18,000 pounds of dog and cat food that was donated; we sent that over to the Humane Society.

“We now have another container on the way,” the couple shared at the time of the interview.

“We are going to keep going; it is going to be a long haul for everybody, and I think that people just have to realize that we have to do what we can, a little at a time, taking baby steps and we will all get there,” Fiona interjected.

In addition to their humanitarian efforts, Ken decided to take his love for The Bahamas, particularly Grand Bahamians one step further as the Christmas holiday approached. He decided to grow his beard and play Santa Claus, putting smiles on the faces of thousands of children in the Grand Bahama community last month.

“I decided to play Santa Claus again this year. We did it in West End in 2018, but there were only about 100 children. I knew it was going to be different this time and so, I shot for about 2,500 children. I wanted to make sure that I reached all of the children in the primary schools in Grand Bahama.

“There were so many children that were affected by the storm, and I wanted to put smiles on their faces,” he said.

Ken said that he contacted representatives from Kelly’s Freeport Ltd., to find out if they had any toys available for sale. “They told me that they had a lot of toys that were above the water level, when they were flooded and so I told them that I wanted to buy them. We set up another ‘GoFundMe’ just for the children and it raised about $16,000.00.”

He noted that those funds were in addition to local donations and various groups donating to a Toy Drive. “Our idea was to help to support the local economy, rather than try to bring toys in.

“We wrapped over 3,000 gifts, along with our friends Wayne and Sue Ervin and Mike and Deborah Randal, as well as others. We visited the primary schools on the island in addition to a few special needs institutions, distributing gifts to the kids.

“Another thing that we did, we found out that there was a little five-year-old boy that has brain cancer. We managed to get him into Sick Kids in Toronto, but his mother could not afford the flight following Dorian because she was not working. We paid for her flight to Canada, for her and her child,” Ken shared.

That was just one of his most rewarding moments, he added.

Another occasion was visiting The Beacon School, during his role as Santa Claus. “Visiting The Beacon School was important for me, because there were so many special needs children there. There was a little 12-year-old boy that stood up and sang. He had a beautiful voice. To see the look in their eyes and their amazement was incredible.

“It has just been unbelievable. We are still going and we are not going to stop until things are back to normal here,” Ken said.

The Randals, who assisted their friends with collection and distributing efforts shared their experiences of visits to the local schools. “We met Ken and Fiona here in 2018, but we are all from Canada. Before Dorian was even over, Ken was already working, putting things in place. We jumped on board right away, because we knew that we were going to be here in November for the entire winter. So, we told them that however we can help, we would love to be a part of their team.

“It has been awesome; I cannot imagine not being involved in all of this.

We are all the same, it is just the little things that make a huge difference. Just spread it around,” Mike said.

His wife added, “Some of the kids told us that that was the first time that they had gotten a gift; it just pulled at our heartstrings. There was also a child that said that he now thinks that Santa is real, because he had never seen Santa before.

“Visiting Lewis Yard Primary was amazing for me. Those kids were amazing; they were so excited.”

The couples agreed that it is their intention to continue doing whatever they can in assisting to rebuild Grand Bahama and its residents, who they have all grown to love.