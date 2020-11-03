Campbell family honors late matriarch educator

PRESENTATION – The family of the late Cheryl Marshall-Campbell made a scholarship presentation to two students of Eight Mile Rock High School (EMRHS), in honor of the veteran educator, on her birthday. Pictured from left to right are Chester Cooper, Principal EMRHS; Karolyn Cherrie, Guidance Counselor, EMRHS (accepting on behalf of recipient Damico Austin); Clement Campbell, husband of Marshall-Campbell; Jasmaine Roach, Cheryl Marshall-Campbell Scholarship Award recipient and Chervita Campbell, daughter of Marshall-Campbell. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Seniors, Damico Austin and Jasmaine Roach, of Eight Mile Rock High School were the proud recipients of the first Cheryl Marshall-Campbell Scholarship Awards, this past Wednesday, October 28.

The presentations were made by family members on that particular day, as it was the late educators birthday.

Marshall-Campbell’s daughter, Chervita Campbell, alongside her father Clement Campbell, expressed that the family decided to establish the Cheryl Marshall-Campbell Foundation, in honor of the veteran educator, whereby well-deserving students would be the recipients of scholarships on an annual basis.

“This presentation is taking place today in honor of the late Cheryl Marshall-Campbell. Today would have been her birthday, she would have been 70 years old today. As she was an education extraordinaire, we, the family, decided to establish a foundation in her honor.

“This is one of several series of scholarship awards that will be presented to students throughout Grand Bahama, in particular, in her honor. Today, we started off with two students here at Eight Mile Rock High, in the name of the Cheryl Marshall-Campbell Scholarship Awards,” said Campbell's daughter Chervita.

She added that the recipients were selected on a needs base, with the assistance of the school’s Guidance Department.

“These students will benefit from the award, particularly with the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE), as we are experiencing some really financial (difficult) times. Regarding anything that hinders education, we are going to be the ones to try to step in and assist students, on behalf of the Cheryl Marshall-Campbell Foundation. In the coming years persons will be able to apply online for assistance,” she explained.

“For right now, it is geared towards Eight Mile Rock High. We have also established, for graduation, the overall Business Award that will be presented to one student, again, in her honor, as she was a business teacher. We have extended the award to St. George’s High and Jack Hayward High Schools as well.”

Moving forward, Campbell noted that the awards will be presented to students on an annual basis.

Twelfth grader Jasmaine Roach shared what it meant to her to receive the award.

“To receive this award is actually amazing to me. I did not know Mrs. Cheryl Marshall-Campbell, but it seems that she was an excellent teacher at this school. I wish I had the opportunity to meet her, but it is an honor to be awarded by her daughter and husband. Thank you very much.”

Questioned as to what her intentions are following high school Roach stated: “After high school, I plan to find a job, attend college and study to become a pediatrician.”

EMRHS Principal Chester Cooper, also thanked the Campbell family for the presentations to the two students.

“I am deeply appreciative of this gesture. It is timely, as today is Mrs. Campbell’s birthday. She was of course, someone who made tremendous contribution to Eight Mile Rock High School as a teacher, administrator and principal.

“She has served more than enough in the years that she was here. Outside of the school, she impacted so many young lives. She dedicated her entire career to helping young people.

“We are very appreciative of the Campbell family’s efforts, in letting her legacy live on in such a way, by doing what she loved to do, which was give,” Cooper said.

“Her family is now giving to two of our students who are in need. This is so timely because as you know, many of our kids are in serious financial hardships and this will assist them in preparing for examinations, to ensure that they have the materials that they need.

“This is definitely commendable. On behalf of Eight Mile Rock School, Administration and staff, we want to thank the Campbell family very much,” concluded Cooper.