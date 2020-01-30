BYLD 2020 Programme launched in Grand Bahama

BYLD LAUNCHED – Officials of the Bahamas Youth Leadership Development Programme (BYLD) launched the 2020 session in Grand Bahama on Saturday, January 18, at the Pelican Bay Resort, again, giving high school students the opportunity to pursuit the path of excellence. Pictured from left are Kermit Saunders Jr. Advisor; hivargo Laing, BYLD Founder; Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for GB in the Office of the Prime Minister and Jade Pinder, Principal Advisor. (PHOTO: JUELANDA THOMPSON)

Officials of the Bahamas Youth Leadership Development Programme (BYLD) launched the 2020 session in Grand Bahama on Saturday, January 18, at the Pelican Bay Resort, again, giving high school students the opportunity to pursuit the path of excellence.

The 2019/2020 launch was scheduled for October 2019, unfortunately, after the passing of Hurricane Dorian, BYLD Founder Zhivargo Laing postponed the opening to January of this year.

Laing noted that his interest in the programme is to teach the youngsters proper time management, diversity in culture and the importance of education.

Sharing details about the first session and it what it entails Laing said, “The session will be feature keynote speaker, Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson; the kids will be orientated today with what the programme is all about, what is our expectation from them, what we will be teaching them and what travels they will be doing, etc. This will be a seven-month programme for them.

“We want them to be in attendance, on time, consistently paying attention, interacting, listening to the presenters that they will be exposed to; showing up for the events that we are going to have and really just receiving from the programme what was intended. And so, if they do that then they will learn a great deal about leadership.”

Questioned on the core focus of BYLD, the founder said, he found a meaningful way to impact the lives of young people.

“I started this programme when I was a Member of Parliament for Marco City and the idea was, how could I be impactful in my community in a long-standing way, and because I had been exposed to a programme like this when I was in high school, I said this is something I would probably do. I started it then and continued it ever since.

“So far, we can tell from the extent which they have been able to exercise leadership at the Universities that they have attended, the business places they have worked and some have gone into business, but some now run this programme in Grand Bahama and I expect this programme to outlive me,” concluded Laing.

Despite postponing the programme’s opening last year, Laing and Sen. Thompson admonished the youngsters to focus on their potential and strengthen that, even after the ending of the programme.

Sen. Thompson in his opening remarks shared essential steps to success and spoke about his journey to becoming a politician and a lawyer.

“The programme that you have embarked upon will change your life and I don’t say that lightly, but it will change your life. Mr. Zhivargo Laing continues to be a powerful mentor for young people and has mentored countless of leaders in this country, across the Caribbean and across the world. So, the experience that you are going to have this year, is going to change your life,” Sen. Thompson told the young students.

“One of the biggest lessons that I want to share with you is that; leadership is not position; it is not about someone calling you to be the president of this or vice president of that or chairman or coordinator. It is not about your position and not about your title, but leadership ultimately is about caring for people. Leadership is not about you, but about the people that you are privilege to serve. All successful leaders, it doesn’t matter what they are called, they all care about people,” he said.

“That is ultimately the basis upon our existence, we are called upon to treat people the way we would want to be treated and that is the golden rule. The second thing is, leadership always require hard work and never be afraid of hard work. You must enjoy hard work and get use to hard work, because anything that you want is worthwhile accomplishing and you accomplish it through hard work.”

He added that leadership requires individuals to take initiatives. Leaders do not sit back and wait for things to happen; leaders make things happen, said Sen. Thompson

“So, it requires you to always be thinking; it requires you to always be active, because you are always thinking about, ‘if I am going to change circumstances, I can’t wait for the circumstances to change by themselves.’ Leaders do not sit and wait for something to happen. In fact, that is the worst thing you can do to a leader, constrain him from acting, because there is an instinct in leaders that if I want something to happen, I must be a part of that change to make it happen.

“That was one of the things that got me motivated to get involved in politics and that was because I couldn’t just be one of those persons who sat down and complain about things going wrong. But I had to be a part of the solutions in order to make it right.

“If you are one of those persons who just does not pick out everything that is wrong, but you are not comfortable just sitting down and accepting those things that are wrong, you are a leader. It motivates you to get up and to, actually, do something, not be a person who just sits back,” he added.

Sen. Thompson said that one of the most important lessons about leadership is that one must remain humble. “That is one of the lessons the Bible tells you and that is to not think of yourself highly than you ought to … leadership is a privilege. It is not because you are the smartest person or the prettiest person, the most handsome person, but sometimes it is God’s way of providing you an opportunity.

“Sometimes it has absolutely nothing to do with your skill. Sometime it has nothing to do with what you may have done, but it is God giving you an opportunity and sometimes you have to remain humble in the job that you have. When you begin to think of yourselves more highly than other people, then you become arrogant, you become proud and those are some of the most destructive things in leadership.

“Humility says I don’t know everything, so I have to continue to listen. Humility says I don’t have all of the answers, so I have to depend on other people. Humility also says that I am not the most important person in the room and if I am not the most important person in the room, then I must think about others and how I treat them. So, we must always remain humble.”

He added that another important lesson for young people who have the potential to be leaders is, to have manners “… which will continue to take you all over the world.”

Sen. Thompson also noted the importance of loving one’s country and staying close to God, who can make all things possible.

“Love your country. The Bahamas has been good to all of us, and we are who we are because we were born in this country. It’s not the country that owes us, but it is us that owes the country. So, wherever you go, with all of the things that you have learned, all the skills that you have developed, remember that you must use those skills to make your country better.

“Finally, whatever you do with all the skills that you get, whatever goals you may want to achieve means absolutely nothing if you are not connected to God.

“He should be your source at all times. If you ask me the one thing that made a difference in my life, if you ask me the one thing that has caused me to be who I am, where I am and have accomplished some of the things that I have accomplished is simply because of my relationship with God by far. Nothing else compares to that,” he stated.

“So, if I was to say one thing to you that regards you wanting to be successful in life, you must follow God and have a relationship with him,” Sen. Thompson advised.

Former BYLD member Jade Pinder, who is now a Principal Advisor noted that some 10 years ago, she was one of the first participants of the programme. I believe that it tremendously helped in shaping who I am today.

“Often times, in The Bahamas, you are a child when you’re in Grade 12 then all of a sudden you graduate and you’re an adult. It is essential that we connect with young people on the brink of adulthood to strengthen their leadership, decision making and critical thinking skills, along with knowledge of the importance of goal setting, money management and much more.

“Our goal is to aid in these students’ transition to adulthood and their growth into effective, dynamic leaders in hopes of producing positive contributors to our communities and nation,” said Pinder.

“I am forever grateful to this programme and Mr. Laing for having poured into my life, so it was never a second thought to give back. With each passing year, the students teach me, challenge me and motivate me.

“I am so proud to watch them flourish and I hope as we continue to grow and improve the programme, they will take on active roles as alumni to keep it going,” she added.

BYLD Advisor Kermit Saunders Jr. described the programme as an eye-opener that taught him dreams can become a reality, even The Bahamas.

“We had the opportunity to hear from incredible speakers who are leading in their fields and from Bahamians, who have positions in leadership and who was doing great things in their country and around the world.

“We met with the prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis); we saw major developments and we saw people spending money and investing in The Bahamas. So, for me it was really something that opened my eyes to the fact that I don’t necessarily have to move abroad to have a chance at successful life or a chance at a life that makes a difference,” said Saunders Jr.

Asked about his most memorable moment in the programme, Saunders Jr., said meeting the prime minister.

“When I was very young, I was riding with my father and I had asked him what does the prime minister do? He told me that he manages and leads the country and so unthinking, I said oh I can do that. But fast forward to this programme years later, it just became very real for me that, that could be a possibility when I sat across from the prime minister of my country.

“I got to walk the Halls of Parliament, and I sat across from the prime minister of my country in the room where the Cabinet meets. It was just something that I was able to reach out and touch, and it was something that I will never forget,” he said.