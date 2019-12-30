Busted windows, stolen batteries

GATHERING EVIDENCE – Police dust for fingerprints on one of the NEMA vehicles that was broken into and vandalized during the Christmas and Boxing Day break.

Four government vehicles – three Kia trucks and one Ford Sports Utility vehicle (SUV) – were vandalized in the rear parking lot of the Star General Insurance Building, the new office site of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Grand Bahama, East Atlantic Drive, presumably sometime between December 25 and 26.

A team from this daily visited the scene as Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers were combing the area and dusting the vehicles for prints. Evidence of shattered glass, where it is believed the culprit (s) gained entry to the vehicles was everywhere.

Disaster Reconstruction Authority Board Managing Director Kay Forbes-Smith, described the vandalism as, “very sad” and one that will negatively affect the good work NEMA has been doing on the ground since the passing of Hurricane Dorian back in September.

“When some of the staff came in earlier, they came into the parking lot and they met the vehicles vandalized,” Forbes-Smith said during an interview Friday, December 27. “After closer review of the vehicles, when the police arrived, we noticed that all of the batteries were taken from the trucks as well as the Ford Edge (SUV).”

Forbes-Smith is of the view that the incident occurred during the holiday break, when the parking lot was empty of personnel.

“I would say that it would have happened between the 25 and 26 of December, when no staff member came into the office, because we were here, obviously, on December 24. And so, the two days of holiday were obviously when the vehicles were vandalized.

“It is very sad, now we have to replace the batteries. It will stop NEMA from doing its work, its good work that it has been doing in the community.

These trucks, that were vandalized, were used to drop off relief supplies from East to West Grand Bahama. Now we have no batteries and obviously, we have a big push of relief goods that we wanted to get out into the community at the beginning of the year,” she said.

“This will slow the process down quite a bit, and it is just sad because it costs money to replace windows, to replace batteries and it also stops NEMA from continuing to do the work that is has been doing on the ground in Grand Bahama.

“It is extremely unfortunate. We have the police and the Defence Force out here this morning and they are doing what they have to do.

Hopefully, they can bring some resolution to the problem and find who actually did this,” stated Forbes-Smith.

Her appeal to persons following the unfortunate event, “To the business community, if persons are trying to sell these Kia batteries and the battery from the Ford Escape, the public ought to know that they were stolen and that they should not engage in purchasing stolen goods.”

Police are continuing their investigations into this matter.