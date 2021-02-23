BTVI Freeport students achieve City and Guilds’ Certification

CONTAINER PORT APPRENTICES – Successful Hutchison Ports FCP apprentices, who recently passed the City and Guilds Level 3 Principles of Engineering Maintenance, Installation and Commissioning diploma offered through the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), pose for a photo. From left to right are former apprentices, now Engineering Technician III Freddie Basden; Javantie Outten and Teanno Tony; Security Officer, Lefred Stubbs; Human Resources Director, J. Malvese Capron; BTVI instructor, Philip Williams; Chief Executive Officer, Godfrey Smith; Engineering Manager, Charles Stewart; Corporate/Government Affairs Director, Sherry Brookes; Engineering instructor, Dudley Bent, and former apprentices, now Engineering Technician III, Robert Lewis, Remus Culmer and Dimetri Wilson. (PHOTO: HUTCHISON PORTS FCP)

Seven Hutchison Ports FCP apprentices recently passed the City and Guilds Level 3 Principles of Engineering Maintenance, Installation and Commissioning diploma offered through the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI).

Students would have studied subjects such as Physics, Advanced Math, Advanced Science, Fabrication and Hydraulics, and Welding. The diploma is the equivalent of an associate’s degree.

President of BTVI, Dr. Robert W. Robertson and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hutchison Ports FCP, Godfrey Smith, were elated to learn of the outstanding results, as this partnership is strongly supported by both organizations.

“The results earned by these hard-working students, from an internationally-recognized organization like City and Guilds, speaks to the quality of a BTVI education and the institution. This is a proud moment for us. Quite a notable achievement,” said Dr. Robertson.

“I believe these students have not only amassed valuable information and technical skills, but they are now equipped to function in a globally-connected world. City and Guilds qualifications are valued worldwide,” he added.

City and Guilds has a presence in more than 80 countries and is considered one of the leading skills development organizations. It provides training services to a variety of sectors to meet the needs of today’s workforce. The organization offers a wide range of vocational qualifications in several occupational areas, ranging across eight levels, from entry to high-order, which are designed for cross-border employment.

BTVI’s Associate Vice President of the Grand Bahama Campus, Veronica Collie, expressed pride in this recent achievement for BTVI and particularly the Grand Bahama students.

“When I saw that they actually completed, I was very, very happy. It was a feeling of relief because they have gone through so much. It should have been a two-year journey, but was forced into a three-year journey; they persisted after the devastation of hurricane Dorian and through a pandemic. They endured,” stated Collie.

“These young people represented Hutchison Ports FCP well because the port invested in them and shows confidence in BTVI by partnering with us. Hopefully, we’ll have another cohort at some point, as BTVI has a role in certifying our students not just on Grand Bahama, but throughout the country,” she added.