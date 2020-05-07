Bridge expected to be completed by start of 2020 Hurricane season

WORK CONTINUES – State Minister of Disaster Preparedness Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis, said that the long-awaited completion of the Fishing Hole Road Causeway and Bridge is expected, before the start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

The long-awaited completion of the Fishing Hole Road Causeway and Bridge is expected, before the start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, said State Minister of Disaster Preparedness Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis.

Lewis made the announcement Wednesday, May 6, during a site tour of the causeway, along with Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest; Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister for Grand Bahama Senator J. Kwasi Thompson; Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe and Deputy Director of Urban Renewal, Senator Jasmine Turner-Dareus.

Also accompanying Lewis were officials from All Bahamas Construction (ABC) Company Limited, contractors for the multi-million-dollar project.

“We are here today at the Fishing Hole Causeway to witness progress being made. We promised to build back better and build back stronger. Today we are on the eastern side where they are placing the concrete for the approach ramp. The western side has been completed and is now curing and so we are now pouring the eastern side. The concrete replaces the asphalt that was there pre-Dorian. Of course, we would not dare say that this is something that can withstand any force of nature, but we can say that, with guarantee that it is stronger than what we had,” Lewis said.

He noted that the concrete is more efficient for this particular project due to the fact that the concrete is not as smooth; therefore, the friction on the concrete is better than that of the asphalt.

“We are not only building back stronger, but we are building back better. Based on the construction schedule, and, based on timelines we are confident that we will be able to open up this causeway before or at least by the beginning of the Hurricane Season on June 1.”

Parker-Edgecombe expressed elation regarding the news of the near completion of the causeway.

“I can certainly speak for the residents of West Grand Bahama and say that we are very happy to hear about the progress of the Fishing Hole Road. As you are aware, the Fishing Hole Road has been a bone of contention for many years. The fact that we are now building back better and stronger, attests to our resiliency in moving forward with regards to hurricanes.

“To hear that we are going to be completed very soon and to know that the only connecting point out of West Grand Bahama into the city of Freeport, is going to be completed, is absolutely good news for us. We cannot wait for it to be completed,” she said.

The DPM expressed similar sentiments, adding that similar capital works projects are also taking place in his constituency of East Grand Bahama as well.

“We are indeed very happy to have arrived at this stage, where we are actually seeing the concrete go down on the approach to this bridge, a very important piece of infrastructure. It allows people to move back and forth, to the west.

“This is very important to see, particularly now, as we are going to have to depend more not on our domestic economy than we are on guests. And so, having access to residents from the eastern side of the island to the western side of the island is going to help overall, in us being able to support one another as we work our way through this crisis,” said Turnquest.

He informed that the bridge is going to serve as the primary artery into Freeport, but the service road is going to remain in place, particularly for heavy loads because we do not want to over-stress the bridge.

“The way it is designed, while it can take the load, we do not want to over-stress it and so, we will have the heavy trucks go down on the service road. It (service road) will also serve as an emergency road, in case there are repairs and maintenance that need to be done as we continue to make sure that we maintain the bridge, so that it will be here for a long time.

“Works are also underway in East Grand Bahama, with paving coming from McLean’s Town area, coming back into High Rock. We are also very pleased about that. It just demonstrates again that while the progress has been slower than what people want, the fact of the matter is that these are technical issues and we want to make sure that we do it right. We spend the money, and we want to get the best value for the money, for the Bahamian people,” said the DPM.

“We appreciate the patience (of West GB residents) and we continue to improve upon our infrastructure and deliver the services that the Grand Bahamian people deserve and need.

“Again, we thank the contractor for the work that they have done. I know that this has been a long haul for them and a lot of stress, but nonetheless, we are seeing the end of it, and, we look forward to the completion of the bridge and the quality of the work that has been done so far,” concluded Turnquest.