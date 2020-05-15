Bimini on lockdown May 18-30 duration

BIMINI ON LOCKDOWN – A two-week complete lockdown has been imposed on North and South Bimini, (Monday, May 18 to Saturday, May 30), Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced on Thursday (May 14). (PHOTOS: TFN)

A two-week complete lockdown has been imposed on North and South Bimini, (Monday, May 18 to Saturday, May 30), after two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by health officials on Thursday (May 14).

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Minister of Health announced lockdown during a special nationally- televised address.

Dr. Minnis said the lockdown is an effort to curb the spread of the deadly virus, after Bimini recorded its 13th case.

“This complete lockdown will take effect beginning, Monday, May 18 at 9:00 p.m. until Saturday, May 30 at 12:00 midnight.

“This measure is absolutely necessary in order to save and to protect the lives of the residents of Bimini.

“Epidemiological management of the COVID-19 outbreak in Bimini requires strict adherence to shelter in place, to prevent and to control the spread, which will worsen if preventative measures are not taken quickly and adhered to,” said the PM.

Noting that Bimini was classified as a “hot spot” by health officials, Dr. Minnis said that this was further reason for the recommendation to place the entire island under the two-week lockdown.

“This lockdown is being carried out to slow and control the spread of the virus on the island. The first COVID-19-related death was recorded on Bimini,” he stated.

Kim Johnson-Rolle, 57, died back in March of this year, and was recorded as the country’s first COVID-19 positive death.

Dr. Minnis disclosed that the Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Team conducted testing on Bimini in recent weeks, with 102 residents being swabbed for COVID-19.

“Outside of New Providence, Bimini, with a population of approximately 2,000, has the largest number of recorded cases in The Bahamas.

“The number of confirmed cases is expected to increase, if much of the population continue to fail to practice recommendations for physical distancing, wearing protective face coverings, and frequent, and thorough, hand-washing,” said the nation’s leader.

For this reason, Dr. Minnis appealed to residents of Bimini to adhere to the guidelines of the two-week lockdown.

“I want to speak directly to the residents of Bimini, a number of whom have asked the government to place the island on a lockdown.

“A lockdown like this is not something that would have been preferred, but it is absolutely necessary, because things will get much worse on Bimini if we don’t take this strong measure now.

“I know that a measure like this even further disrupts daily life and economic activity, but we are in an emergency situation.

“We must work now to stop the spread of the virus on Bimini, before it gets even more out of control. Time is of the essence.

“I ask the residents of Bimini to cooperate with health and other officials to prepare for the lockdown and to adhere to this measure over the next two weeks. I thank the residents of Bimini in advance for their cooperation.

“The Government of The Bahamas will do all that it can to assist those in need of help during the two-week period. The lockdown measure will be strictly enforced in order to save lives and to protect the general health of the residents of Bimini. I thank officials on Bimini and New Providence who are helping to coordinate this lockdown period,” said the prime minister.

In terms of Biminites having the essential items needed during the lockdown period, Dr. Minnis urged residents to make the necessary preparations, prior to Monday.

“Officials from the Central Government are collaborating with the Island Administrator for food and water distribution and other considerations unique to Bimini. The National Food Committee and the Department of Social Services are making arrangements to ensure that food needs will be met before and during the lockdown.

“I assure the residents of Bimini that there will be sufficient food and medicine for everyone. Additional support, security and enforcement of the lockdown will be provided by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“Various measures are being taken to ensure the safety of essential workers on the island, including the use of PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment),” added the PM.

Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe welcomed the announcement and assured that protocols are being put in place to meet the necessity needs of all Bimini residents.

“The community of Bimini is in need of this lockdown,” said Parker-Edgecombe. “We are hopeful that it is effective. We need residents to ensure that they adhere to all safety protocols and guidelines implemented.”

She added that at the end of the day, it is the government’s aim to ensure that everything is done to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Having already lost a well-known business woman, we do not want any more lives lost,” said Parker-Edgecombe.