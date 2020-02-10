Belizaire found guilty of Smith’s 2017 murder

GUILTY – Dwayne Belizaire (right) was found guilty of the February 2017 murder of 49-year-old Margaret Smith. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

Nearly three years to the date of the shocking, horrific murder of Sea Grape resident Margaret Smith, her godson Dwayne Belizaire was found guilty of taking her life.

Wednesday (February 5) afternoon in the Supreme Court, Belizaire sat shaking his bowed head as the jury announced the unanimous guilty verdict in the slaying of 49-year-old Smith back in February 2017.

Family members of the deceased and the accused, in the courtroom, became emotional, consoling each other following the 12-0 verdict.

According to reports, Smith, a mother and grandmother, was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital on February 14 after being found in the bathtub of her Sea Grape home, suffering from multiple stab wounds about her body.

The following day she succumbed to the injuries she sustained.

During the trial, which resumed in the Supreme Court on January 21, 2020, Belazaire was represented by attorney Jethlyn Burrows, while Prosecutor Erica Kemp represented the Crown.

Justice Estelle Gray-Evans, who presided over the hearing, told Belizaire that as the jury found him guilty of the charge of murder by a count of 12-0, it was now her duty to convict him of the charge.

Following her statement, counsel for the convicted man, Burrows, rose to her feet expressing, “My Lady, I do believe that in circumstances like this, we would like to have a Probation Report before we move on to sentencing, and I do believe that it takes a little time to get that completed.”

Gray-Evans responded, “The matter then will be adjourned for a sentencing hearing, pending the receipt of a Probation Report.”

She further questioned counsels whether she would be in need of any other reports to which Prosecutor Kemp responded, “No, my Lady.”

Justice Evans concluded the proceedings by informing the courts that the matter would be adjourned until April 30, 2020, for the sentencing hearing.

Smith was reported as the island’s third murder victim and first female for the year 2017.

According to this daily’s records, there were 11 murders for the island of Grand Bahama in 2017.