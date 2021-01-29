BDSGB partnering with civic organizations for ‘drive’ event

PARTNERSHIP – Members of the Blood Donors Society of Grand Bahama (BDSGB) and the three Kiwanis Clubs on the island are encouraging all Grand Bahamians to attend and support the blood drive this coming Saturday, January 30, at the Rand Memorial Hospital beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pictured from left to right are BDSGB Treasurer Claudia Glinton, Laboratory Manager, Grand Bahama Health Services; President, BDSGB Lededra Marche; President, Kiwanis Club of Lucaya, Lamardo Bowe and Ellsworth Weir, President, Kiwanis Club of Freeport. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Members of the Blood Donors Society of Grand Bahama (BDSGB) in partnership with Kiwanis Clubs on the island, will host a ‘Blood Drive’ this weekend, on Saturday, January 30, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

BDSGB President Lededra Marche said that the organization’s first event for 2021 will be held at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

“We are also hopeful that the blood drive will encourage and promote more donors in becoming registered with the Society, as the blood bank at the local hospital is, unfortunately, in dire straits.

“The Blood Donors Society of Grand Bahama is excited to partner with the three Kiwanis Clubs on Grand Bahama, for what will be the first blood drive for 2021, and the second since Hurricane Dorian devastated our island,” Marche said.

The Kiwanis connection, she said, is highly appreciated.

“We were elated when the clubs reached out to us to have this initiative and get the ball rolling, right away. Unfortunately, the pandemic stifled much of our plans last year, to boost donor ship and registration, but we will not be deterred in our thrust to keep the blood bank at the Rand Memorial Hospital full, now more than ever,” she added.

She reminded the public that just one pint of blood can save the lives of three persons.

BDSGB Treasurer Claudia Glinton, Grand Bahama Health Services Laboratory Manager, also made an appeal to the wider community on the importance of replenishing the local blood bank.

“We want to encourage the people of Grand Bahama to come out and support this blood drive with the Kiwanis Clubs of Grand Bahama.

“We are at a time now when we have so few donors coming into the lab, that we are having to call donors from everywhere, to try and get anybody to come in and donate blood. We really need the population of the island of Grand Bahama to come out and support this drive.

“Before you come out, we want to make sure that you are prepared. When you come out to donate blood, please make sure that you have had a full meal, at least an hour before you come, and that of course that you are feeling healthy and ready to donate. Of course, the lab staff will have its protocols in place. You will have your temperature checked and will do all of the necessary screening, before we actually allow you to come into the hospital to donate.

“We do not want this to deter you; this is such an important thing for the people of Grand Bahama and so, we really want you to come out and support this blood drive,” stated Glinton.

Presidents of two of the local Kiwanis Clubs also encouraged persons to come out and donate blood on Saturday.

“The Kiwanis Club of Lucaya, in conjunction with the other two clubs, the Kiwanis Club of Eight Mile Rock and the Kiwanis Club of Freeport, is pleased to partner with the BDSGB in this initiative,” Lamardo Bowe, president, Kiwanis Club of Lucaya noted.

“Giving blood is a vital service that helps our community, to stay safe. When we have tragedies and other incidents, it helps us to be able to save a life.

“Kiwanis is all about making a difference in the community, and this is part of what we are doing to assist in that venture. There will be prizes and giveaways at the function on Saturday and so we invite the entire Grand Bahama community, who are able to, please come out and support by giving blood,” Bowe said.

President, Kiwanis Club of Freeport Ellsworth Weir said that it is a pleasure to partner with the BDSGB as well as fellow club members in this initiative.

“We are encouraging everyone to come out and donate blood; it is very important. There is a shortage right now and it is a very desperate situation and so, we really need everyone to come out and support this.

“The Kiwanis Clubs of The Bahamas are always trying to partner and carry out projects that are very meaningful to members of the community and this, for us, is very important. We are happy to embark on this project and we look forward to seeing all of you out on Saturday.”

He concluded by encouraging other like-minded civic organizations and corporate Grand Bahama, at large, to also participate in giving the gift of life, by donating blood.