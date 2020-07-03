Bartlett confirms decrease in testing for Coronavirus

TESTING DECREASED – The number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests administered to Grand Bahamians have decreased significantly, confirmed Dr. Frank Bartlett, head of the island’s COVID-19 Task Force. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

The number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests administered to Grand Bahamians have decreased significantly, confirmed Dr. Frank Bartlett, head of the island's COVID-19 Task Force.

In a recent – Wednesday, July 1 - exclusive interview with this daily, Dr. Bartlett admitted that while COVID- 19 testing still continues, “the number of tests being performed on Grand Bahamian residents has decreased significantly.

“On the average, it is slowing down. For example, this week we ranged anywhere from three to maybe eight. We still have persons under investigation, but it is becoming less and less. All of our tests have been reported as negative.”

While there are persons under observation, there are none in quarantine, the medical doctor revealed.

“We have people who we are monitoring, not in quarantine. Let us say, for example, persons that may have come in and had some issues with the repatriation exercise, we are monitoring those persons.

“But outside of seeing the formal quarantine, where you had to stay in place for 14 days because of either being exposed to someone who would have tested positive, or anything, the answer is no. We do not have anyone in quarantine. We have to be very clear about the difference between monitoring, versus quarantine per se.”

Dr. Bartlett said that throughout this whole exercise, they would have had sporadic cases and not clusters.

“For the period of time that we have been monitoring the disease, we have been fortunate in the sense that we have not gotten any of the other scenarios where you can have clusters or community spread.

“You can still have people positive in the environment that remain a-symptomatic, especially over the last week and a half and, in some instances, especially with people on boats now. There have been persons traveling in between islands, moving, getting back in,” he noted.

Now that the boarders are open to international visitors, Dr. Bartlett was questioned whether he was concerned about a spike in cases for Grand Bahama.

“That is the fear of every country that has reopened, and, it is something that we have to watch, but at the end of the day, the first question that we have to ask is, if we do not do it now, what is the end point.

“For us (Grand Bahama), we have not had any new cases. We never had clusters. We never had established community spread.

“The other factor we want to look at is, the rate of hospitalizations. Our rate of hospitalizations has always been good and, the thing that we have some concern about with the reopening, is capacity to respond,” said Bartlett. That always has to be something that is factored in, when making plans about reopening. We still have challenges with facilities. As you are aware, we are de-commissioning some of the tents now and dealing with non-COVID cases and managing those.”

“We started to a spike in the number of persons accessing care. When we had COVID-19 cases everyone was afraid to go to the hospital or go to the clinics, now that we have not had any for a period of time, during the last two weeks, the numbers of persons we are seeing, in our accessing of the community clinics and the Accident and Emergency (A&E),” he said.

In terms of the mandate issued by the government for masks to be worn in public, Dr. Bartlett is of the view that many persons are not taking it as seriously as they should.

“A lot of people in the general population are still not being compliant on the level that we should,” said Dr. Bartlett.

He noted that as portions of the Emergency Power Orders are being relaxed as the country transitions into Phase Five of the planned reopening of the economy, it has been observed that there are more masks coming off.

“That will be to our detriment,” he said.

“One of the things that health officials recommended and are advocating for, especially in Grand Bahama, is mandatory masks wearing because that is the only thing that we have evidence on to show that it does work. Everything else are assumptions, but we do know that masks work at the end of the day.

“We have enough evidence and literature now. We have challenges in terms of supplies and everything, but it is a shorter cost, rather than to have someone hospitalized and pay for that expense.

“We have to really take it seriously. One of the things that we are going to be doing is engaging the authorities on the whole issue of wearing masks and having fines levied for those who are not compliant with it. That is something that in Grand Bahama we are going to try to strictly enforce,” concluded Bartlett.

As of July 1, based on the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there were four active COVID-19 cases in the country; no hospitalized cases; and 2,424 tests have been completed.

The last positive COVID-19 case on the island of Grand Bahama was reported on May 5. The 50-year-old female had no history of travel at the time and remained in self isolation at home.