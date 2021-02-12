Bannister admits Jr. High School completion has been a challenge

A CHALLENGE – Minister of Public Works, Desmond Bannister admitted the completing the Holmes Rock Junior High School has been a challenge. Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is pictured touring the school on Thursday. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Four years after the multi-million-dollar contract was signed for the construction of the Junior High School in Holmes Rock, the project remains unfinished.

Thursday (February 11), following a tour of the campus, Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister admitted that not only has the project been a “challenge,” but there are “some things” that cause concern for him.

Bannister, who also serves as deputy prime minister, accompanied Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis to Grand Bahama Thursday, for a tour of government capital works projects on the island.

“This project (Holmes Rock Junior High School) has been a challenge. The challenge with this project has been the fact that two contractors were hired to do the job and the work was really intersecting between them. That was a real challenge, in being able to get things done appropriately, between them, in the way that the work was set up.

“We have tried to work assiduously to bring it to a completion because we know the importance of this, and also because we have so much more work to do.

“In Eight Mile Rock we have to do some things with the school there, because this will be a feeder school. It is going to be really critical to get things done here.

“We have really worked to get this to where it is and we need to be able to finish it and get it opened,” the minister added.

Bannister was questioned on whether or not he was pleased with the workmanship.

“I am pleased. I have seen some things that concern me, which I will be looking at, especially with my technical people. I have been taking photographs of them and so, I am concerned about one or two little things that I am seeing,” he said.

Bannister was recently named deputy to the prime minister (December 6, 2020), following the resignation of former DPM K. Peter Turnquest back in November 25, 2020.

Speaking to his new role, Bannister noted that he is humbled to serve in this newest capacity and that work, as it has been, will continue.

“I work, that is what I do; that is all I do. I get up in the morning, go to the Ministry of Works, very early in the morning and I work. I go home at night, that is all I do.

“I am honored that the prime minister saw fit to appoint me as DPM, but it does not change the focus that we have on working and trying to make things better for the Bahamian people. That is all that we are doing. We are here to serve,” Bannister said.

“People seem to think that there are some great benefits in it. It is nothing to speak about that we could not make in the private sector. We would all be much better off financially, but it is about service. I think that when you commit yourself to serve, you commit yourself to trying to ensure that you make things better for everyone else around you,” the DPM said.