Bahamian Shanea Strachan Awarded UK’s scholarship

The British High Commission Nassau is pleased to announce that this year’s Bahamian Chevening Scholar is Shanea Strachan from Freeport, Grand Bahama. Shanea, who was selected from a competitive field, will enroll in Bournemouth University’s MA in Producing Film and Television. Her long-term goal is to return home and become a producer at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (ZNS) Northern Service. She is also interested to support re-establishing the Grand Bahama film industry, most known for Disney’s production of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest.

Shanea obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Arts from New Mexico Highlands University. She has worked in marketing, social media coordination, and production in The Bahamas and in the United States. She has demonstrated her commitment to supporting women’s rights initiatives in her voluntary work within the American film and television industry and, closer to home, with collaborative initiatives such as Gyal on a Mission, an organization aimed at empowering young Bahamian women through mentorship, outreach, and scholarships.

British High Commissioner Sarah Dickson said: ‘It means a lot to me that Shanea is passionate about returning to The Bahamas after her studies in the UK and particularly to her hometown of Freeport, Grand Bahama. Having witnessed the devastation from hurricane Dorian, I am encouraged by Shanea’s plans to return home and focus on working in the Grand Bahama television news media and film industry. I am confident that the Chevening award will provide an opportunity for Shanea to hone her skills and bring her knowledge back to The Bahamas. I wish her all the best.’

Chevening is the UK Government’s global scholarship program that offers future leaders the unique opportunity to study in the UK. These scholarships are awarded to professionals from all over the world to pursue a one-year master’s degree in any subject at any UK university. Since 1983, when the Chevening Scholarships program commenced, over a hundred Bahamian students have been selected for the award and have subsequently returned to The Bahamas to become leaders in such diverse fields as law, medicine, diplomacy, law enforcement, and the military.