Bahamian religious leader makes history with launch of TV channel

Bishop Dr. Durone Hepburn of Joyously Unveiling the Master’s Plan (JUMP) Ministries Global Church, made history recently when he launched his first Florida-based TV channel.

The young Bahamian minister, who relocated to the U. S. years ago, traveled to Grand Bahama on Tuesday (December 10), where he shared details of his latest achievement.

Dr. Hepburn, who has been in ministry for over 30 years, is no stranger to the international screen, having promoted the gospel through JUMP Ministries - a Global Church is a non-denominational ministry with congregants from different backgrounds, ethnicities and ages that join their talents and voices to reach the entire world.

Dr. Hepburn stated that the channel is a part of his JUMP Global Network, JGNTV, which has been active for almost a year and is based in Orlando, Florida.

“It’s a 24/7 Christian broadcast, television channel,” he said. “And, it has been going excellently.”

He noted that the channel is an opportunity to spread the gospel.

The Bishop revealed that they are already planning to expand, but he came to Grand Bahama to let his fellow Bahamians see what can be achieved on an international scale.

“I want to share with them what a local Bahamian boy is doing in the United States,” he said.

He added that the channel is not just for religious leaders, “but for anyone that has a business that they want to put on, they could also do commercials. I own the channel myself, so if someone wants to have a talk show ... There is an opportunity for variety. We’ve been so blessed.

“This is a global network; this isn’t just in the Central Florida, this is global so we can be seen anywhere,” he said, adding that because the channel is global, persons have access via Apple TV, Roku, Fire stick, Amazon and other streaming services.

Dr. Hepburn stated that the network reaches over 100 million viewers all over the world.

“It gives people an idea to see what The Bahamas has to offer all around the world,” he said.

He expressed that as a religious leader, it is important to utilize television to reach more people because, realistically, everyone does not physically go to church.

“The impact of television in the media is so powerful,” he said.

The Bishop added that it was by television that he first became interested in the gospel many years ago.

Dr. Hepburn stated that this is just another way to ensure that more people are presented something healthy and they can be edified spiritually, physically and mentally.

Dr. Hepburn went on to discuss his ministry’s purpose, revealing that they carry out a lot of community outreach programmes.

He added that they recently distributed supplies in the High Rock area, which was severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian in early September 2019 along with most of East Grand Bahama and many other areas.

JUMP Ministries also conducted outreach efforts in Trinidad and Tobago recently, he disclosed.

One initiative major initiative also hosted by Dr. Hepburn and the ministry, is Global Food Festival. In 2016 the First Grand Bahama Global Food Festival was held on the Independence Park, where over 5,000 attendees were fed international cuisine.

Dr. Hepburn expressed that the ministry seeks to meet people where they are and assist them.

“We go to the people and we believe in building people,” he said.

JGNTV Media Director, Shadrack Belizaire for JGN TV added that the channel is an opportunity for the public to access positive messages in any form.

“If you have music, videos, plays, movies that shared a positive message, this is an opportunity for you,” he said.

Belizaire noted that many lives are touched through the television medium, where the world is being more connected and distance is not an issue.

To this end he encouraged people to think outside the box, like JUMP Ministries, to get their message across to others.

“We as people of God have to shine even brighter,” he said.

For more information about the channel, persons call 407-242-23650/2351 or visit jgntv.org or visit JUMP Ministries’ YouTube Channel for additional content.