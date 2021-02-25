Bahamian dollar strong informs PM Dr. Minnis

BAHAMIAN DOLLAR STRONG – Despite the economic hardships around the world, the Bahamian dollar still remains strong said Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Minister of Finance. (BIS PHOTO: ULRIC WOODSIDE)

The nation’s leader, Dr. Hubert Minnis, said Wednesday that despite the economic hardships around the world, the Bahamian dollar still remains strong.

Minnis, who also serves as Minister of Finance, presented the mid-year budget in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, February 24.

He noted that during the mid-year budget, ending December 31, 2020, his government was able to forge on with objectives outlined within the 2020/2021 fiscal year budget which was entitled, ‘Resilient Bahamas: A Plan for Restoration."

“I am happy to report that despite the enormous challenges we face, we have been successful in delivering on the precepts of our "Resilient Bahamas Plan,” said the PM.

As for the viability of the Bahamian dollar, he had this to say: “A guiding principle of my government is the assurance that we never put the Bahamian dollar under any threat of devaluation. Despite the twin economic catastrophes of Hurricane Dorian and the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bahamian dollar remains as strong as it has ever been.

“I repeat, The Bahamas maintains a record level of foreign reserves and our Bahamian dollar is as secure as it has ever been.

“Hurricane Dorian was the most devastating storm in our history, and COVID-19 has been the most harmful pandemic in modern history. It is therefore not surprising that in its most recent assessment of The Bahamian economy, in November 2020, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) estimated that the Bahamian economy contracted by 16.2 percent in real terms in 2020, representing the most significant economic downturn in any single year in Bahamian history.

“However, in line with the anticipated improvement in global economic conditions in 2021, in the context of the vaccine rollout which will support a recovery in tourism, the real GDP for the Bahamas is expected to rebound by 2.0 percent and strengthen to 8.5 percent in 2022.

“I am fully confident that, although these two recent shocks have delivered a hard blow, we remain resilient. Mr. Speaker, we are still standing and we will emerge even better and stronger,” said Minnis.

In terms of the negative impact the nation’s number one industry has sustained during the mid-year budget, Minnis expressed optimism.

“For The Bahamas, which is ranked third in the Caribbean by the Inter-American Development Bank in its Tourism Dependency Index, the slowdown in travel and the contraction in the economies of our source markets, the COVID-19 pandemic has translated into a more acute impact on economic performance.

“Mr. Speaker, let me be clear, COVID-19 has had an unprecedented effect on our country. Our country’s primary business is tourism and the shock has been severe. According to the Central Bank’s December 2020 Monthly Economic Report, total tourist arrivals in the country were down by 73.1 percent for the first 11 months of 2020, when compared to the previous year. These are not just numbers, but underscores the difficult, harsh realities faced by hotels, straw vendors, taxi drivers, and the thousands employed in this industry.

“We have fared much better in terms of inflation, as global oil prices softened amid the general slowing in global economic activity. Domestic inflation, measured by the All Bahamas Retail Price Index, advanced by just 0.1 percent compared to 2.5 percent in 2019.

“On the monetary side, banks continued to experience growth in liquidity, of $264.4 million in 2020, although below the $433.6 million build-up posted in 2019. With the government’s decision to source the bulk of its budgetary financing in foreign currency, and the decline in domestic credit, external reserves remained healthy during the year. Our country recorded a gain in our external reserves of $622.4 million to total $2.4 billion at the end of December, 2020. This represented approximately 43.6 weeks of import coverage, compared with 27.7 weeks in 2019,” informed the PM.

With respect to provisional revenue and expenditure for the first six months of the fiscal year, he said that his government was able to manage the country’s finances in a responsible manner, despite the challenges and unprecedented times the world now faces.

“You would note that, while we are indeed facing unprecedented times and incredible challenges, we are remaining true to our pledge of fiscal probity. While times are indeed tough, we have sought to manage the country’s finances in a responsible manner to ensure that where there are revenue shortfalls, we have made and will continue to make reductions in expenditures. The goal is to ensure we maintain the originally budgeted deficit position of $1.3 billion dollars throughout the fiscal year.

“Due to the very trying economic times faced, during the first half of the year, the government has sought, where possible to limit the growth in overall expenditure. The year- over- year growth in expenditure of $112.1 million at the mid-point of the fiscal year has been fueled by the massive increases in funding to support social programs. This has driven expenditure up to $1.41 billion. As the economy rebounds and tourism activities resume, we anticipate a significant moderation in expenditure as persons go back to work, and the government begins a slow wind down of its current outlays on social support programs.

“In terms of recurrent expenditure, outlays grew by $119.5 million to $1.3 billion, which equated to 50.4 percent of the budget.”

He continued by outlining key components of recurrent spending. They include the following:

1.Compensation of employees, which consisted of wages, salaries, allowances and NIB contributions, declined to $342.3 million, as the previous midyear tally included the public lump sum payment done in December 2019. The government continued its commitment to reduce the $360 million in arrears it inherited in 2017, and as of December 2020, approximately $282.7 million in arrears have been settled since the start of the program.”

2. Subsidies and transfers to non-financial public corporations increased to $205.7 million to support operational costs, in particular, salaries due to COVID-19 economic hardship and to support health and safety measures. These transfers include:

a. $117.1 million to the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA),

b. $34.8 million to Bahamasair;

c. $19.0 million to the National Health Insurance; and

d. $15.2 million to the Water and Sewerage Corporation

3. Transfers to private non-financial corporations increased by $2.7 million to $12.7 million and includes an increase of $5.0 million to independent schools who would have also faced economic hardships due to the COVID-19 economic downturn

4. Social assistance benefits increased by $91.6 million to $104.4 million compared the same period in the previous year, largely due to increased demand on the government’s social support programs such as the unemployment assistance program managed by NIB, the specially created National Food Distribution Task Force and the Department of Social Services ordinary food assistance program.”

He put the aforementioned into context noting the following:

“We understood the crisis and the severe effect on our revenue, but we recognized that our priority was and is always to do what is necessary to save lives and support people. We also made the deliberate decision that even though we collected less revenue, we must spend more to take care of the most vulnerable. Our focus has at all times been on the people.”

Moving forward, the Minister of Finance expressed that major elements of the government’s economic plan include continuing an aggressive response to COVID-19, particularly in distributing the vaccine; continuing the provision of social support to the most vulnerable; the digitization of government business services; continued focus on the Ease of Doing Business, implementing elements of the Economic Recovery Committee’s recommendations; and continued support of the development of Micro, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (MSME’s), among others.

Dr. Minnis is expected to elaborate on the economic plan initiatives as the mid-year budget debate takes place next week.