Bahamas Met Department tracking systems in tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS – Pictured (insert) is Chief Meteorologist and Officer in Charge, Freeport Weather Office, Shayvonne Moxey-Bonamy, who said weather officials are monitoring tropical cyclone nine.

Officials at the Bahamas Department of Meteorology are tracking a potential cyclone in the Atlantic Ocean. By all accounts, the system appears headed for further development.

According to a statement released by the department on Tuesday, July 28, the development is the ninth such so far during this hurricane season.

“The Bahamas Department of Meteorology is currently monitoring potential tropical cyclone nine in the Tropical Atlantic Ocean, which is showing signs of further development. Model guidance is currently trending in agreement that this system is expected to track in the vicinity of The Bahama Islands chain beginning Friday, going into the weekend.

“Regardless of development, this system is expected to generate tropical downpours that are squally in nature, along with gusty winds. The public is urged to look out for future weather reports providing information on the tracking of this system from The Bahamas Department of Meteorology,” the statement disclosed.

Prior to the start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, this daily, conducted an interview with Shayvonne Moxey-Bonamy, Chief Meteorologist and Officer in Charge, Freeport Weather Office, who at the time noted that there is the expectation of a lot of activities.

She revealed at the time, that Colorado State University, which is like the pioneer in the area of hurricane season, forecasts 16 named storms, eight hurricanes, four of them major ones.

"Generally, in terms of an active season for us, that means that we need to be prepared, because last year was a near normal or, very slightly above normal season and, we saw that we had Dorian. That does not mean that because it is forecasted to be an active season that we will have a storm, because you can have an active season and all of those storms hang out in the Atlantic and do not threaten land. But, we have to assume that because it is an above normal season and an active season, that there is a good chance that we will get a storm."

"In the last five years, since 2015 we have had at least one storm crossing some island in The Bahamas. If that is any indication, just from that alone, there is a possibility of almost and 80 percent chance that some islands in The Bahamas will be impacted by a storm. Of course, that can be proven wrong.

"All indications in terms of the atmosphere, point to a pretty active season. The sea surface temperatures are already abnormally warm for this time of year. Of course, we are having a more normal or near normal type of season in terms of El Nino. It is not very strong this year and that will lend support in terms of upper level winds,” said the Met expert.

Admitting that it may be difficult for persons to prepare as they should for Hurricane Season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Meteorologist encouraged residents to do their best to do so.

"I just want to admonish Grand Bahama, Abaco and Bimini, of which I also have responsibility, that we just have to continue to push and do the best that we can. Prepare, take it one day at a time and continue to be on guard in the event that we issue any kind of warnings. Heed those warnings in the event that there are systems that have the potential of impacting our islands,” stated Moxey-Bonamy.

Residents are encouraged to visit the website www.bahamasweather.org.bs where they can be kept abreast of weather conditions throughout the Archipelago.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began on June 1 and will conclude November 30, 2020.